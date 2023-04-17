Parents want their children to go to the best primary schools and all of these have impressed Ofsted during inspections.
On Monday 17 April, National Offer Day, parents across the country will find out which primary school has offered their child a place in reception as they prepare to start their education journey from September. But which schools have the best Ofsted ratings?
Osted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale. At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
We have compiled a list of Liverpool primary schools to receive the highest rankings*, up to April 2023. Did your child’s school make the list?
*Please note special schools are not included.
1. St Francis de Sales Junior School
Published in November 2021, the Ofsted report for St Francis de Sales Junior School states: “Pupils are happy and proud to attend St Francis de Sales Junior School. Pupils thrive in a safe, nurturing environment. They achieve exceptionally well. Each day they do their best to live up to the school’s motto, ‘Shall not fail’. Staff and pupils treat each other with the utmost respect and kindness. The school’s values are tangible in the classrooms and corridors where displays of pupils’ work adorn walls and help to bring the curriculum to life.” Photo: Google Street View
2. Smithdown Primary School
Published in September 2021, the Ofsted report for Smithdown Primary School reads: “Pupils, and their parents and carers, are proud to be part of this exceptional school. Pupils come from a diverse range of backgrounds. They embrace each other’s differences. Staff help all pupils to flourish and grow into polite, articulate and wellrounded individuals. All pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), achieve extremely well. Staff have exceptionally high expectations of pupils. Pupils feel empowered to tackle new challenges with great confidence." Photo: Google Street View
3. St Sebastian's Catholic Primary School and Nursery
Published in November 2020, the Ofsted report for St Sebastian’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery states: “Outcomes for pupils are outstanding. All groups of pupils, including the most able and those with special educational needs, make at least good progress in reading, writing and mathematics reaching well-above average standards by the end of Year 6." Photo: Google Street View
4. Lakeside School
Published in December 2019, the Ofsted report for Lakeside School states: “Pupils love coming to Lakeside School. Their attendance is excellent and they are proud to be Lakeside pupils. Pupils said that staff are kind and caring and always make them feel safe. Bullying is very rare. Pupils know that they can talk to staff if they are worried, secure in the knowledge that any concerns will be dealt with immediately." Photo: Google Street View