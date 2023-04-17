1 . St Francis de Sales Junior School

Published in November 2021, the Ofsted report for St Francis de Sales Junior School states: “Pupils are happy and proud to attend St Francis de Sales Junior School. Pupils thrive in a safe, nurturing environment. They achieve exceptionally well. Each day they do their best to live up to the school’s motto, ‘Shall not fail’. Staff and pupils treat each other with the utmost respect and kindness. The school’s values are tangible in the classrooms and corridors where displays of pupils’ work adorn walls and help to bring the curriculum to life.” Photo: Google Street View