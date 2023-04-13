Register
Ofsted 2023: All the primary schools in Sefton rated ‘outstanding’ by inspectors

These local schools in Crosby, Southport, Formby, Ainsdale, Bootle and beyond have impressed Ofsted during inspections.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:28 BST

National Offer Day is nearly here. On April 17, parents across the country will find out which primary school has offered their child a place in reception as they prepare to start their education journey from September.

Over the past few weeks, LiverpoolWorld has outlined which of the borough’s schools were hardest to get into – but which are the highest rated according to Ofsted?

Below are the eight Sefton primary schools currently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted. However, some of region’s outstanding schools have not been visited by the education watchdog in as many as XX years.

1. Freshfield Primary School, Formby

Published in June 2013, the Ofsted report for Freshfield Primary School reads: “Teaching is exemplary in all subjects and in all year groups. Teachers have very high expectations of all pupils and plan lessons which are exciting and challenging and help pupils to foster outstanding attitudes to learning.”

2. Forefield Community Infant and Nursery School, Crosby

Published in July 2009, the Ofsted report for Forefield Community Infant and Nursery School states: “This school continues to provide its pupils with an outstanding education. Pupils make excellent progress from their starting points. They consistently reach high standards by the end of Year 2 because of excellent teaching and an extremely rich curriculum. Overall, high quality care, very sensitive support and highly effective guidance, ensure that pupils thoroughly enjoy school, develop excellent personal skills and behave well. Parents are delighted with the school and extol its provision."

3. Holy Rosary Catholic Primary School, Aintree

Published in March 2014, the Ofsted report for Holy Rosary Catholic Primary School reads: “Pupils throughout school, including the most able, achieve exceptionally well, reaching standards that are significantly above the national average in reading, writing and mathematics by the end of Year 6.” Photo: Google Street View

4. St Monica's Catholic Primary School, Bootle

Published in April 2014, the Ofsted report for St Monica’s Catholic Primary School reads: “Pupils achieve extremely well. They make excellent progress throughout the school, often from below-average starting points, and consistently reach above-average standards by the end of Key Stage 2.” Photo: Google Street View

