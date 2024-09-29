Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents across Liverpool have until October 31 to apply for September 2025 Year 7 places.

The deadline for secondary school applications is just over a month away and parents across Liverpool - and the rest of the country - are currently trying to decide which school to place as their child’s first choice.

Liverpool residents have the opportunity to apply for five secondary schools - submitted in preference order - with 69.4% of pupils admitted to their first choice in the most recent academic year, and 95.5% receiving a place from at least one school in their top five choices.

Applications for the next school year opened earlier this month and those with children currently in Year Six have until Thursday, October 31 to submit secondary school applications for September 2025.

How to apply for secondary schools in Liverpool for September 2025

While some local authorities only allow parents to name three schools of preference on their applications, Liverpool residents can express a preference for up to five schools, submitted in order. Applications must be submitted via Liverpool City Council’s online portal and some schools may also require additional forms to be completed.

Will schools see my order of preference?

Schools will not be able to see your order of preference. The local authority will co-ordinate the offers, based on your order of preference.

What happens if I miss the secondary school application deadline?

Those who miss the closing date of October 31 can submit a late application. The late application process opens on November 1 but if your preference form is received after the official closing date, your child is less likely to receive an offer for your preferred school.

When is National Offer Day 2025?

Parents in Liverpool will find out what schools their children have been accepted into on March 1, 2025. Offers will be sent via emails and letters, with details of how to accept or appeal. For applicants who did not apply online, an offer letter will be posted on March 1, and should arrive within a few days. Those who submitted late applications may receive late offers.

What if my child doesn’t get in to our chosen school?

If your child is not offered a place at your first choice school, they will usually be offered a place at one of your other preferred schools, or put on a waiting list. If they are not offered a place at any of the preferred schools listed on your application, Liverpool Council will offer a place at another school. You can also appeal the decision.

The 2025 to 2026 school year will begin on Monday, September 1. Some Catholic, Church of England and Hebrew schools may differ.