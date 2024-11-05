Art competition launched for Liverpool City region schools and colleges

Satis Education, an education sector executive recruitment agency in St. Helens, is launching an exciting art competition for schools or colleges in the Liverpool City region.

Open to KS3-KS5 students, the competition invites young artists to explore the theme “Bringing Great People Together”, submitting their artistic interpretations in order to win Amazon vouchers for themselves and their schools.

Helen Stevenson, one of the founders at Satis Education, said: “Our motto here at Satis is ’Bringing Great People Together’ and we wanted to set a challenge for the young artists of the region to bring it to life. We hope they will be inspired and come up with some fantastic pieces we can display on our walls!”

Winners of the art competition will be rewarded with Amazon vouchers for both them and their school, emphasising the importance of recognising and supporting young talent. The artwork will also be proudly displayed in the Satis Education offices, creating a vibrant atmosphere and celebrating the creativity of local students.

The competition will run until 20th December. Satis will announce the winners in the new year, in the week commencing 20th January.

Schools or colleges need to register to take part. To register please contact Georgina Hazeldine: [email protected] or on 01744 634654 providing the school / college name, address and a contact name.