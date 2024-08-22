Pupils across England will receive their GCSE exam results on Thursday (August 22) and find out whether they have achieved the grades needed to get into their chosen sixth form or college.

The exams are graded from 9 to 1, with 9 being the highest grade and 1 being the lowest. A 4 is considered a ‘standard pass’ - the equivalent of a C - while a 5 is considered a ‘strong pass’ and similar to a B. A grade of between 7 to 9 would be the equivalent of an A to an A*. While a 4 is considered a pass, the government league tables use a 5 to constitute a pass and many sixth forms and colleges require grade 5 or 6 for entry.

While many students will choose to continue their studies at their secondary school’s sixth form, others will opt to attend a sixth form college or start a vocational course. There is ample choice across Merseyside, with Liverpool and its surrounding areas home to a number of excellent sixth form colleges, offering a range of courses for young adults, ranging from A Levels and BTECs to T Levels and apprenticeships.

Some just offer education to those aged between 16 and 19, while others provide anyone aged 16 and above the chance to gain new qualifications, or focus specifically on teaching those with additional needs.

To find out which colleges are deemed to be the best, we have scoured Ofsted reports and found all of the institutions with a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ rating. Ofsted is the regulatory body responsible for providing schools and colleges across the country with rankings on a four-point scale, ranging from ‘inadequate’ at the bottom to ‘outstanding’ at the top.

Below is a list of the colleges* rated good or outstanding in their most recent Ofsted reports. *Please note, this article covers colleges and sixth form colleges in Liverpool and Merseyside. It does not cover sixth forms within secondary schools. This data can be found by clicking the links above.

1 . Arden College, Sefton - Good ✍️ Arden College provides specialist education and support for young people aged between 16 and 25 who have a variety of learning difficulties and/or disabilities. ⭐ Published in July 2019, the Ofsted report for Arden College states: "The vast majority of students complete their courses successfully and progress to positive and sustainable next stages of their education, training and independence. Many achieve accredited qualifications that will be of benefit to them in the future." | Google Street View

2 . Birkenhead Sixth Form College, Wirral - Outstanding ✍️ Birkenhead Sixth Form College specialises in A Level & BTEC education. In 2017, it became part of the BePART Educational Trust and converted to an academy. ⭐ Published in June 2024, the Ofsted report states: "Birkenhead Sixth Form College continues to be an outstanding provider. All staff have very high aspirations of what students can achieve irrespective of their starting points or background. Consequently, students develop their resilience, confidence and self-belief through their studies. Most students progress to university courses or higher and degree apprenticeships when they leave the college." | Birkenhead Sixth Form College

3 . Carmel College, St Helens - Outstanding ✍️ Carmel College is a sixth form college for students aged 16 to 19, offering A Level, BTEC, T Level and Foundation Learning courses. ⭐ Published in June 2019, the Ofsted report for Carmel College states: "Students are proud to study at the college. They value and respond positively to the very high expectations and aspirations teachers have of them. They take great pride in their work, which is of an exceptional standard." | Carmel College Mark II by Sue Adair, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons