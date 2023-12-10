Register
Best Liverpool schools 2023: Best performing secondary schools in and around Liverpool according to The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide

We have collated a list of the schools in Cheshire and Merseyside featured in the latest edition of the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 10th Dec 2023, 12:01 GMT

The UK’s highest-achieving secondary schools have been ranked by the first true set of post-pandemic examination results in the 31st edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide. 

The guide is widely acknowledged as one of the most authoritative surveys of the country’s top schools and the 2024 edition is now available.

As well as an assessment of all GCSE and A-Level results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally. It also includes Ofsted ratings.

So, which schools around Liverpool are the best performing? We have collated a list of the schools in Cheshire and Merseyside featured in the Parent Power Guide, including their GCSE results and latest Ofsted* score.

*Excludes independent school.

National rank 25. Cransley School is an independent girls’ school for pupils aged four to 16. 29.0% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7.

1. Cransley School, Northwich, Cheshire

National rank 25. The Blue Coat is selective secondary school. 78.3% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. Latest Ofsted rating: Good.

2. The Blue Coat School, Liverpool

National rank 47. Bridgewater High School is a coeducational state secondary school for pupils aged between 11 and 18. 34.2% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. Latest Ofsted rating: Good.

3. Bridgewater High School, Warrington, Cheshire

National rank 95. The King’s School is a mixed private day school for pupils aged 4 to 18. 70.8% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7.

4. The King’s School, Chester, Cheshire

