Ofsted ratings and the results of key stage two assessments are included in the league tables.

The 'best' primary schools in Halton and Warrington have been named in The Telegraph's latest league table, based on SAT scores achieved by pupils across the country.

The scores have been released by the Department for Education for the first time since 2019. Primary school assessment tests were cancelled in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

As shown in The Telegraph's latest league table, each primary school has been given a score out of 120, collating the results of SAT assessments in reading, mathematics and writing to create an average. The average 'scaled scores' range from 80 to 120 and refer to key stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2023.

The proportion of students meeting the expected standard is included in the league tables, and across England, has fallen from 65% to 60% over the course of the pandemic. Pupils are required to meet the Department for Education's scaled expected standard of 100 (a test score of around 51%) in all three subjects.

Ofsted ratings are also included in the league tables, and are correct at the time of publishing.

Below are the top twelve primary schools in Halton and Warrington, with an average score of at least 108 and 75% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Is your local school on the list?

1 . Stretton St Matthew’s Church of England Primary School, Warrington, Cheshire Stretton St Matthew's Church of England Primary School achieved an average score of 111.7, with pupils achieving 'above average' in reading, 'well above average' in writing and 'well above average' in maths. 97% of pupils met the expected standard. Current Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Photo: Adobe

2 . Evelyn Street Primary Academy and Nursery, Warrington, Cheshire Evelyn Street Primary Academy and Nursery achieved an average score of 111.3, with pupils achieving 'well above average' in reading, 'above average' in writing and 'well above average' in maths. 96% of pupils met the expected standard. Current Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Bruche Primary School Academy, Warrington, Cheshire Bruche Primary School Academy achieved an average score of 110.7, with pupils achieving 'above average' in reading, 'above average' in writing and 'well above average' in maths. 100% of pupils met the expected standard. Current Ofsted rating: Good. Photo: Google Street View