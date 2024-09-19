It’s that time of year when secondary schools across Merseyside are opening their doors to welcome the future cohort of Year 7 pupils for open evenings.

The events are designed to allow parents and potential pupils to see what the secondary schools in their area are like and can help them choose where to apply for. Parents have until Thursday, October 31 to submit their secondary school applications for the September 2025 school year.

To help make the decision a little easier for families across Merseyside, we looked at The Telegraph’s Secondary School League Table, which provides details of Attainment 8 scores and ‘5+ rates’ for all state schools across the country.

Referring to Department for Education data for GCSE exams sat in the summer of 2023, Attainment 8 scores are calculated by combining the average results of students across eight subjects, including English, maths and at least three English Baccalaureate subjects, such as languages, history or sciences. The average Attainment 8 score for pupils across the country was 46.3, with the highest achieved being 87.5.

The ‘5+ rate’ then looks at the proportion of students who received at least five GCSEs with a grade of 5 (equivalent to a B) or higher, including English and maths. The grade system runs from 9, which is the highest grade and loosely equivalent to an A*, to 1, which is the lowest, equivalent to a G. The average 5+ rate for 2023 was 45.3%.

After whittling these schools down to which achieved an average Attainment 8 score of 50 or higher, we then looked at which schools on the list had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was dropped this month. This means the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding have all been found to either meet or exceed government standards.

Below are the ‘best’ Merseyside schools ranked by Attainment 8 scores and Ofsted ratings. Average 5+ rates have also been included. Is your child’s school on the list?

1 . The Blue Coat School, Wavertree, Liverpool Pupils at The Blue Coat School achieved an average Attainment 8 score of 79 and a 5+ rate of 88%. The school was rated 'good' by Ofsted in June 2022. | Google Street View

2 . Wirral Grammar School for Girls, Bebington, Wirral Pupils at Wirral Grammar School for Girls achieved an average Attainment 8 score of 70 and a 5+ rate of 65%. The school was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in December 2022. | Google Street View

3 . West Kirby Grammar School, West Kirby, Wirral Pupils at West Kirby Grammar School for Girls achieved an average Attainment 8 score of 67.7 and a 5+ rate of 50%. The school was rated 'good' by Ofsted in November 2022. | Google