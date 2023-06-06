Register
The top 12 performing secondary schools in Liverpool and Merseyside based on GCSE results

Here’s our list of the top secondary schools in Merseyside based on academic performance.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST

Children across Merseyside and the rest of the UK are currently sitting their GCSE exams, after months of hard work. With the results impacting college and sixth form applications, many parents may be interested in which are the best performing secondary schools in the region.

Many families with primary school children will also be going through the process of seeking out the optimum place for their kids when they move up to ‘big school’ in September.

Using the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Guide for 2023, we have compiled a list of the best performing secondary schools in Merseyside, based on GCSE results.

Schools are ranked by performance at GCSE in summer 2022. The number of 9, 8, 7, A* and A grades gained at GCSE is expressed as a percentage of the total number of GCSE entries overall. This includes IGCSEs sat in independent schools. This is single weighted.

Including both state and independent schools, here are the 12 best performing secondary schools in Liverpool and Merseyside.

At The Blue Coat School, 81.4% of GCSE grades are at A*/A/ (9/8/7).

1. The Blue Coat School, Liverpool

At Wirral Grammar School for Girls, 75.2% of GCSE grades are at A*/A/ (9/8/7).

2. Wirral Grammar School for Girls, Wirral

At Birkenhead School, 57% of GCSE grades are at A*/A/ (9/8/7).

3. Birkenhead School, Wirral

At West Kirby Grammar School, 59.4% of GCSE grades are at A*/A/ (9/8/7).

4. West Kirby Grammar School, Wirral

