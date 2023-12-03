The top secondary schools in England and Scotland are revealed annually in the guide by the Sunday Times.

The 'best' secondary schools in Merseyside have been revealed in the newest edition of the Parent Power guide.

The top secondary schools in England and Scotland are revealed annually in the guide by the Sunday Times and there are a number of high ranking schools from across Liverpool and Merseyside.

We have studied the 2024 guide to pick out the highest ranked schools across the region, including both state and independent schools.

The Parent Power tables rank schools on their average performance using A-level, GCSE and IB outcomes from summer 2022.

Here are the best rated schools in Merseyside...

1 . The Blue Coat School, Liverpool National rank 25. The Belvedere Academy is selective secondary school. 78.3% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. Photo: Google Street View

2 . West Kirby Grammar School, Wirral National rank 160. West Kirby Grammar School is grammar school. 56.8% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Calday Grange Grammar School, Wirral National rank 170. Calday Grange Grammar School is a grammar school. 48.2% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Wirral Grammar School for Girls - Outstanding National rank 175. Wirral Grammar School for Girls is a grammar school. 595% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. Photo: Google Street View