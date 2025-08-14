Celebration time for Christ the King A-Level and vocational students

The school saw over one third of students receive A*-B grades. An amazing 70% of students have accepted places at university, with 90% getting their chosen place. Other students are entering the world of work or considering alternative options such as apprenticeships.

Erin Wheeler, Headteacher, said: “This is an amazing set of results and our students should all be rightly proud of themselves. It has been fantastic to see our students collect their results today and the atmosphere is electric.

“This is a wonderful group of young people with real dedication to making their goals and ambitions a reality. Supported by our brilliant staff, they have worked hard to make today’s achievement a reality and deserve to celebrate into the night!”

Subjects with some notable success rates included Health and Social Care, Film Studies, Media Studies and Law plus new course, Engineering.

Amongst though celebrating were Rachel Stanley, who achieved A*,A*,A B and is off to study Psychology at the University of York. Rachel’s journey was tougher than most as medical issues initially prevented her from finishing the year. Showing real resilience and determination, she came back to repeat the year and triumphed with her first choice university place.

Other students demonstrating incredible dedication include Bo Yu – Bo was so focussed on getting into the University of Manchester to study Mechanical Engineering that he voluntarily repeated Year 13 to make sure he got the necessary grades – today celebrating A, A, B and getting his spot on the course!

Ollie Wright is another student who pushed his limits this year. Ollie joined Christ the King in Year 12 as part of the partnership with Southport Football Club (SFC). This programme allows students to study in the mornings then train with the club in the afternoon. Proving that exercise works the mind as well as the body, Ollie achieved B,C,C and is now off to Liverpool John Moores to study Law.

Other notable results included:

Rebecca Marsh, A, A, B – off to study Veterinary Science at Bristol University

Lewis Scragg, A, B, B – headed to the University of Liverpool to study Law with Business

Maddy Gray, A, B, B – achieved a place at Lancaster University to study Psychology

Izzy Allen, B, C and Distinction* - next stop is Leeds Trent University to study Psychology and Child Development

Mrs Wheeler added: “It is wonderful to see our young people do so well, laying the foundations for future success. We wish them all the best of luck for this next, exciting, stage of their lives.”

1 . A-Level results 2025 Lewis Scragg - Christ the King Photo: Submitted

2 . A-Level results 2025 Izzy Allen and mum - Christ the King Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Maddie Gray and Rebecca Marsh - Christ the King Photo: A-Level results 2025