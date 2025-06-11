Discover how Liverpool's universities have fared in the 2026 Complete University Guide rankings, with detailed scores on student satisfaction, research quality, and graduate prospects.

The latest university league tables for 2026 have been published by the Complete University Guide, including rankings for ever university in Liverpool.

Each of the country’s 130 universities and is given an overall score out of 100 based on ten measures: entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, academic services spend, spending on student facilities, continuation, student-staff ratio, graduate prospects and outcomes.

The universities are then ranked to help prospective students choose where they will continue their education. Along with this main league table, The Complete University Guide also publishes subject league tables, ranking every university in 74 subject areas.

The University of Cambridge retained its number one spot on the main league table with an overall score of 100, followed by the University of Oxford with 98 and London School of Economics and Politics with 93.

So, how did all of Liverpool’s universities do in the latest rankings?

National league table rankings for Liverpool universities

University of Liverpool - 23

The University of Liverpool dropped four places to number 23, losing its place in the top 20. Achieving an overall score of 75 out of 100, the University of Liverpool achieved a mark of 81 for graduate prospects, 83 for research quality and 78 for student satisfaction.

Edge Hill University - 56

Edge Hill University dropped two places to number 56. The university in Ormskirk achieved an overall score of 60 out of 100, 76 for student satisfaction, 77 graduate prospects and 67 for research quality.

Liverpool John Moores University - 76

Liverpool John Moores University moved up five places to number 76. John Moores achieved an overall score of 55 out of 100, 79 for student satisfaction, 72 graduate prospects and 70 for research quality.

Liverpool Hope University - 90

Liverpool Hope University dropped seven places, coming in at joint 90th with Teesside University. Achieving an overall score of 51 out of 100, Liverpool Hope achieved a mark of 64 for graduate prospects, 63 for research quality and 81 for student satisfaction.