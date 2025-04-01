Early years practitioners celebrate completion of new bootcamp initiative to support Liverpool children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Early years practitioners from Kids Planet Day Nurseries have graduated from a groundbreaking new bootcamp this week which marks a milestone in educational support for Liverpool families.

Eight students from Kids Planet celebrated their graduation from the second ‘Early Years Bootcamp’ in partnership with Liverpool City Region.

The initiative is designed to increase skills and empower educators who work within Early Years Education to make a tangible difference in their communities and deliver support for the needs of young children and families in Liverpool.

Hands-on, inclusive outdoor learning experiences are provided on the bootcamp to promote the development, well-being, and social inclusion of children with SEND and other challenges in the area.

Educators participating in the program receive specialised training from the Kids Planet Training Academy that equips them to create inclusive outdoor environments and apply best practices in their settings.

As well as providing more opportunities for disadvantaged children in the region, the initiative also contributes to broader aspirations from Kids Planet to allow their practitioners to continue earning qualifications, and expanding their expertise in the vocation of early years childcare.

The Kids Planet Training Academy was chosen to lead the initiative thanks to its proven track record in delivering impactful training for early years practitioners. With more than 200 nurseries across the UK, including several within the Liverpool City Region, Kids Planet understands and addresses the local challenges early years professionals face.

Since the first bootcamp launched last year, this initiative has already made a significant difference in the lives of children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), providing invaluable support to their families and empowering educators with essential skills.

Gill Mason, Training Academy Director at Kids Planet, said, “We are proud to be leading this locally-driven initiative which puts children’s needs at the heart of early years education. These Bootcamps are about more than training. They are about empowering educators to make a tangible difference in their communities. It’s encouraging to see investment in SEND being used in such a proactive and practical way. We’re not only supporting children, but also giving parents and carers greater confidence during those vital early years.”

Beth Moore, Lead SEND tutor at Kids Planet also commented, ““The students on this programme embraced the activities with passion and enthusiasm, setting clear expectations and goals for the children. Their projects delivered more confident children, with clear skill improvement. The team was seen by the children as positive role models, supporting and building relationships with families and wider nursery communities.”