Garston students lead community litter pick in local area

Students from The Academy of St Nicholas in Garston, part of All Saints Multi Academy Trust, have taken their commitment to the environment beyond the classroom by organising a community litter pick in Garston.

Led by members of the student council and the school’s dedicated eco-ambassadors, the initiative saw students working alongside representatives from Liverpool City Council, Onward Homes and South Liverpool Homes to clean up the local area.

Students headed to areas of the village which had been identified as hotspots for litter. Armed with bin bags, gloves and litter pickers, the group collected over 20 bags of rubbish.

By taking action in the community, students have helped enhance the local environment while promoting a shared sense of responsibility and pride.

Year 8 student Kai Ritchie, who took part in the clean-up, said: “It is important that we look after our surroundings. I want to show the local community that young people are interested in the environment and making a difference.

“I have enjoyed being part of this year's many sustainability projects in school and hope to continue working in the local community next year!”

The litter pick forms part of a wider sustainability drive at the academy, which includes a number of student-led projects focused on making a positive environmental impact both within school and across the wider Garston community.

Headteacher of The Academy of St Nicholas, Mr Gary Lloyd, commented: “We are incredibly proud of our students for taking the lead on such an important initiative. Their passion for protecting the environment and giving back to the local community reflects the values we promote every day at the academy.

“Thank you to Liverpool City Council and South Liverpool Homes for supporting our students and working in partnership to make a real difference in our local area.”

Thomas Heyes, community investment team leader at South Liverpool Homes, added: “It was fantastic to support the litter pick in Garston village, which was organised by The Academy of St Nicholas. The event brought together partners from Liverpool City Council, Onward Homes and ourselves, South Liverpool Homes.

“It was a great example of partnership working in action, bringing people together to take pride in their community, strengthen local relationships, and make a real difference to the environment. It was especially inspiring to see young people leading the way and taking positive action to improve their local area. We’re proud to have been involved.”