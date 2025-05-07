Groundbreaking new school book explores Liverpool’s role in Transatlantic Slavery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new, transformative book offering a rich and powerful exploration of Liverpool’s role in Transatlantic Slavery and its lasting legacy is being launched on Thursday, 8 May at Liverpool Central Library, coinciding with the Historical Association’s Annual Conference that is being held in city for the first time.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Written by local teachers and historians from Liverpool, Katie Amery and Colin McCormick, ‘Transatlantic Slavery: Impact and Legacy – A Case Study of Liverpool’ has been carefully crafted to support both primary and secondary schools in dialogically teaching the complex topic of imperial Britain and the impact of transatlantic slavery with depth, clarity and sensitivity through enquiry-based research.

Spanning from 1650 to the present day, the book aims to educate in a way that unites rather than divides, promoting understanding, social cohesion, and a shared commitment to moving forward together, using Liverpool’s deeply connected history to the slave trade as a case study for students to understand the effects transatlantic slavery had on people across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring case studies and lesson objectives to support teachers’ careful planning and delivery of content, ‘Transatlantic Slavery: Impact and Legacy – A Case Study of Liverpool’ includes information on challenging perceptions and preconceptions, how Liverpool earned the title of ‘Metropolis of Slavery’ for 150 years, and how the city (and others) can come to terms with its slaving past.

Copies of the book are available to purchase from Thursday 8 May

Co-author, Colin McCormick, said: “After four years in the making, I’m extremely proud that ‘Transatlantic Slavery: Impact and Legacy – A Case Study of Liverpool’ can now be added to the bookshelves of teachers and history enthusiasts throughout the region because, in the words of Sir Geoff Palmer, “we cannot change the past, but can change its consequences through better education”.

“I would like to extend my thanks to all who generously shared their expertise, and gave invaluable support, knowledge and insight which was crucial in the creation of this book.”

Independently published by Liverpool-based publisher CPMM Media, the release of ‘Transatlantic Slavery: Impact and Legacy – A Case Study of Liverpool’ coincides with the Historical Association Annual Conference, a two-day event, which starts on Friday 9 May at the Hilton Liverpool City Centre, where academics from across the region, including Katie Amery and Colin McCormick, will deliver lectures and workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Amery, Co-author of ‘Transatlantic Slavery: Impact and Legacy – A Case Study of Liverpool’, added: “The release of our book could not come at a more pertinent time and I am looking forward to sharing the contemporary research Colin and I have combined during our lecture, ‘Teaching about Liverpool and Transatlantic Slavery’, on Friday afternoon at the Historical Association’s Annual Conference.”

Understanding that discussions around Britain’s role in slavery can be an uncomfortable topic for teachers, ‘Transatlantic Slavery: Impact and Legacy – A Case Study of Liverpool’ shares the stories of those impacted by Transatlantic Slavery to encourage critical thinking, empathy and meaningful dialogue within the classroom for students to better understand today’s world and work towards a fairer future.

Gavin Davenport, Lecturer in Education at Edge Hill University and Council Member of the Merseyside Civic Society, who was able to review the book ahead of release commented: “This book takes a much-needed, holistic look at a number of challenging themes and addresses them in a way that is both rigorous and accessible.

“The authors are to be commended for producing a rich, interesting and useful book which does a fabulous job of showing the complex and interconnected nature of history and its enduring influence on the present.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abdul Mohamud, PHD student at University College London, History Teacher and former Head of Department added: “This is a vital and timely textbook. Drawing on a wide range of recent scholarship, the authors have put together a set of enquiries that are rich in historical detail, clearly structured, and genuinely usable in the classroom.

“What really sets this book apart is its ambition. It pushes beyond the well-trodden ground, encouraging students to explore lesser-known aspects of slavery. As a history teacher, I can see the difference this will make in the classroom. It’s a powerful resource that equips students to think deeply and critically about Britain’s imperial past and its global legacy.”

‘Transatlantic Slavery: Impact and Legacy – A Case Study of Liverpool’ is released on Thursday 8 May and copies of the textbook can be purchased through booksellers such as Waterstones. For order enquiries email publishers CPMM Media directly: [email protected].