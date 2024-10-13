Liverpool's 13 best-performing state sixth form schools and colleges - when it comes to A Level results

By Emma Dukes, Amber Allott
Published 13th Oct 2024, 10:51 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2024, 11:52 BST

Merseyside is home to a number of fantastic secondary schools and colleges, which see pupils achieve brilliant A Level results.

They range from selective grammar schools, to faith schools, to university-sponsored colleges, and set students up for success in their school exams, higher education studies and working lives.

We’ve taken a look at some of the best-performing state-funded secondary schools and sixth form colleges across Liverpool and Merseyside, creating a league table based on the most recent performance data currently available (from the 2022/23 school year).

- The 17 best-rated state secondary schools in Merseyside - based on GCSE grades and Ofsted ratings | England's 25 best-performing state sixth form schools and colleges - when it comes to A Level results

They have been ranked by on their A Level performance point score out of 60, a unique measurement derived from their students’ A Level results.

All schools on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was dropped last month. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding were found to either meet or exceed government standards last time the school had a full inspection.

Here were the 13 Merseyside state schools that topped the chart. Did your local school make the list?

Join the conversation and follow LiverpoolWorld on FacebookX (twitter)InstagramTikTok and email us at [email protected].

This is a sixth form college in Liverpool, focusing primarily on maths, computer science, and physics. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 47.93 - giving it an average grade of A-.

1. University of Liverpool Mathematics School, Liverpool

This is a sixth form college in Liverpool, focusing primarily on maths, computer science, and physics. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 47.93 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google Street View

The Blue Coat school is a secondary grammar school and sixth form in Liverpool. It has selective entry, meaning students usually need to pass an exam or meet certain criteria to get in. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 47.39 - giving it an average grade of A-.

2. The Blue Coat School, Wavertree

The Blue Coat school is a secondary grammar school and sixth form in Liverpool. It has selective entry, meaning students usually need to pass an exam or meet certain criteria to get in. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 47.39 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google Street View

Upton Hall is a Catholic girls' grammar school in Wirral. It has selective entry, meaning students usually need to pass an exam or meet certain criteria to get in. It was formerly rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 40.1 - giving it an average grade of B.

3. Upton Hall School FCJ, Upton

Upton Hall is a Catholic girls' grammar school in Wirral. It has selective entry, meaning students usually need to pass an exam or meet certain criteria to get in. It was formerly rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 40.1 - giving it an average grade of B. | Google

This is a secondary girls’ grammar school in West Kirby, with a mixed sixth form. It has selective entry, meaning students usually need to pass an exam or meet certain criteria to get in. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 38.51 - giving it an average grade of B.

4. West Kirby Grammar School, West Kirby

This is a secondary girls’ grammar school in West Kirby, with a mixed sixth form. It has selective entry, meaning students usually need to pass an exam or meet certain criteria to get in. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 38.51 - giving it an average grade of B. | Google

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandSchoolsA LevelsStudentsParentsBoost
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice