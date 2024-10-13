They range from selective grammar schools, to faith schools, to university-sponsored colleges, and set students up for success in their school exams, higher education studies and working lives.
We’ve taken a look at some of the best-performing state-funded secondary schools and sixth form colleges across Liverpool and Merseyside, creating a league table based on the most recent performance data currently available (from the 2022/23 school year).
- The 17 best-rated state secondary schools in Merseyside - based on GCSE grades and Ofsted ratings | England's 25 best-performing state sixth form schools and colleges - when it comes to A Level results
They have been ranked by on their A Level performance point score out of 60, a unique measurement derived from their students’ A Level results.
All schools on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was dropped last month. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding were found to either meet or exceed government standards last time the school had a full inspection.
Here were the 13 Merseyside state schools that topped the chart. Did your local school make the list?
