They range from selective grammar schools, to faith schools, to university-sponsored colleges, and set students up for success in their school exams, higher education studies and working lives.

We’ve taken a look at some of the best-performing state-funded secondary schools and sixth form colleges across Liverpool and Merseyside, creating a league table based on the most recent performance data currently available (from the 2022/23 school year).

They have been ranked by on their A Level performance point score out of 60, a unique measurement derived from their students’ A Level results.

All schools on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was dropped last month. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding were found to either meet or exceed government standards last time the school had a full inspection.

Here were the 13 Merseyside state schools that topped the chart. Did your local school make the list?

1 . University of Liverpool Mathematics School, Liverpool This is a sixth form college in Liverpool, focusing primarily on maths, computer science, and physics. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 47.93 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google Street View

2 . The Blue Coat School, Wavertree The Blue Coat school is a secondary grammar school and sixth form in Liverpool. It has selective entry, meaning students usually need to pass an exam or meet certain criteria to get in. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 47.39 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google Street View

3 . Upton Hall School FCJ, Upton Upton Hall is a Catholic girls' grammar school in Wirral. It has selective entry, meaning students usually need to pass an exam or meet certain criteria to get in. It was formerly rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 40.1 - giving it an average grade of B. | Google