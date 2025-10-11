The latest available Department for Education figures reveal the schools that saw the fewest prospective students left disappointed on National Offer Day - for the 2025/26 academic year.
Take a look at the 13 secondary schools below, that were the easiest to get into based on the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.
1. Alsop High School
124 pupils put Alsop High School as their first choice and 124 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 100%. | Google Street View
2. St Francis Xavier's Catholic Academy
80 pupils put SFX as their first choice and 80 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 100%. | Monkey Business - stock.adobe.com (STOCK IMAGE)
3. King’s Leadership Academy (Liverpool)
76 pupils put King’s Leadership Academy as their first choice and 76 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 100%. | Google
4. Dixons Broadgreen Academy
49 pupils put Dixons Broadgreen Academy as their first choice and 49 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 100%. | Google Street View