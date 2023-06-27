Official figures from the Department for Education reveal which schools are the trickiest to get into.

A record number of primary-aged pupils across the country received a place at their preferred school for 2023-24 – some 92.5% were offered their first choice, up from 92.2% in 2022-23 and the highest figure since 2014-15.

However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.

In Liverpool, the rate was lower than the national average as 4,538 of 5,194 children (87.4%) secured a place at their first preference, leaving many disappointed.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: “It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.

“Today’s figures attest to the Government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential.”

Here are the primary schools in Liverpool which were hardest to get into, based on Department for Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

Additional reporting by Andrew Dowdeswell, data reporter.

1 . Liverpool College At Liverpool College, which caters for girls and boys ages 4-19, just 29% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 196 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Runnymede St Edward's Catholic Primary School At Runnymede St Edward’s Catholic Primary School, just 48% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 63 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Lipa Primary and High School At Lipa Primary and High School, just 59% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 31 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: LIPA

4 . Whitefield Primary School At Whitefield Primary School, just 59% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 31 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Street View

