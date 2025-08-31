Concern as Liverpool parents struggle with appeals over school places

New data shows fewer successful school place appeals for Liverpool parents.

A teaching union warned many families "are still at the mercy of a postcode lottery" when trying to get their child into their preferred school.

Most appeals are made when an applicant has not received an offer of a place at their first preference school, but appeals relating to other transfers at the start of the school year are also included in the data.

The latest from the Department for Education show there were 1,056 admission appeals lodged relating to school entry in Liverpool this year. Of these, 868 were heard, and 62 were successful - three for primary school places and 59 for secondary - accounting for just 7%.

This was lower than a year earlier when 922 appeals were heard and 85 were successful, a success rate of 9%. The city was also below the 19% of successful appeals across England.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: "Nationally we are seeing a pupil population bulge moving through secondary and falling rolls in many areas for primary.

"This could mean that admissions appeals are lower as demand for primary places drops somewhat.

"However, there is quite a big regional variation in pupil numbers. This means that in some schools, demand for places can be very high – for example in areas with large amounts of new house building."

He said the Government's move to give local authorities the power to open new schools where they are most needed would address this.

"However more needs to be done to shield schools from demographic fluctuations and protect their funding, to ensure all families have a suitable local school place available for their child," he added.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "This Government is determined to drive high and rising standards for every child through our Plan for Change, to ensure every family has a good local school for their child.

"We understand this situation can be concerning for parents, however the rate of children getting a place at one of their preferred primary schools is the second highest on record, and the highest since 2016 for those going into secondary school.

"Councils are legally responsible for ensuring there are enough school places for their local communities and should work in collaboration with academy trusts and other local partners to balance the supply and demand of school places, in line with changing demographics."