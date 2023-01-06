The deadline to apply for primary school places in Liverpool for the 2023 academic year is rapidly approaching.

Fresh off the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Liverpoolparents will be forgiven for forgetting to register their children’s school places for the 2023 academic year. But now is the time to get rid of those winter blues and get cracking as the deadline is just around the corner.

Secondary school applications in Liverpool should already be in by now as the deadline has since passed. Applications were due by October 31, 2022.

Though Liverpudlian children still waiting to register for primary or reception still have the opportunity to cement their places. The closing date for applicants is January 15.

Parents and children will then need to wait just a few more months before they find out which Liverpool school has offered them a place. National Offer Day is on March 1 for secondary achools and April 17 for primary and reception.

If you have yet to register your little one for their first school place, now is the time. Here is all the information you need to get you application in.

How to apply for a reception, primary and secondary school place in Liverpool in 2023

The process to apply for reception, primary and secondary schools in Liverpool is all relatively straightforward. It is entirely online and is done via the Liverpool City Council website .

You can only apply for a reception, primary and secondary place if you live in Liverpool. If you are from outside of the city, you must apply through the education authority of which you live.

Once you create an online applications account, you can apply for up to three different schools for primary, and up to five schools for secondary. Follow the step-by-step breakdown of how to apply for school places in Liverpool:

Find the schools you are interested in and read their relevant policies and information - please note some schools require additional documentation.

Register and apply online using the Liverpool City Council website .

. Complete and send any supplementary forms directly to the schools

What to do if I miss a school place deadline in Liverpool - late applications

If you have missed the primary place deadline, there is no need to panic as Liverpool City Council have a process to help you out. The window for late applications for secondary school places opened on November 1.

Parents will need to send a late school place application by January 17, but must have a valid reason. This can range from a change of address, medical conditions or exceptional social reasons.

Late applications with a valid reason will be considered with applications received on time.

Late applications without a valid reason will be considered after those applications that are received on time.

Late applications with a valid reason will be placed on a waiting list if the school is oversubscribed.

If the school has places available the child will be offered a place at that school.

Forms that have been received after the late applications deadline will also need to have a valid reason and will therefore be put on a waiting list if a school is oversubscribed. If you do not have a solid reason, you will be considered after those applicants that were on time.