Liverpool school 'immensely proud' after being upgraded by Ofsted

A Liverpool secondary school is celebrating receiving an improved Ofsted rating, after a recent visit from inspectors.

St Margaret’s Church of England Academy - a boys’ secondary school in Aigburth - was awarded a ‘Good’ ranking, after an inspection between April 30 and May 1 this year. Previously judged as ‘Requires improvement’, the academy was rated as good in all areas, including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and its sixth-form provision.

St Margaret’s became part of All Saints Multi Academy Trust in October 2023, joining the likes of The Academy of St Francis of Assisi and The Academy of St Nicholas, with Jeniffer Sing as its executive headteacher.

The new Ofsted report highlighted the impact of joining the trust, noting: “The trust has supported the school by appointing new, experienced staff in various positions. This has strengthened the school’s capacity for improvement.”

St Margaret’s Church of England Academy, Liverpool. Image: Google Street View

It also commended the school’s ambitions for pupils to succeed and stated: “Pupils are increasingly benefiting from the improvements that the school has made to the quality of education that it provides.”

St Margaret’s SEND provision was praised as well as its ‘wide range of opportunities to promote pupils’ personal development.’ The report noted: “Pupils are encouraged to be increasingly independent as learners. They are helped to understand the wider world. Many pupils benefit from a wide range of sporting, music and other enrichment activities. Students in the sixth form are excellent role models for younger pupils.”

Issues with pupils’ understanding of curriculum in a ‘small number of subjects’ were noted as areas for improvement, as well as a ‘small minority of pupils in each year group’ presenting ‘challenging behaviour’. However, the report was wholly positive, adding: “The school shows a strong commitment to ensure that pupils, and students in the sixth form, build the knowledge that they need to be well prepared for life beyond school.”

Discussing the improved rating, Mrs Jeniffer Sing, executive headteacher, commented: “We are incredibly delighted that St Margaret’s has been judged as a ‘good’ school in the latest Ofsted inspection. St Margaret’s is a long-standing pillar in the community and this achievement reflects the unwavering commitment and hard work of the entire school community, from staff and students to parents and governors.”