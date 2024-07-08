The summer holidays are looming and Year 6 pupils are getting ready to say goodbye to primary school forever.
As parents prepare for their children to start the next step in their education journeys, we have created a list of all of the 'top' secondary schools in Liverpool, which currently hold Ofsted's highest 'outstanding' mark.
While concerns have been shared regarding Ofsted's single-word judgements, alongside calls for reform, they are currently one way by which parents decide which schools to send their children to.
As of July 7, 2024, 11 secondary schools in Liverpool are rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, the top ranking out of four possible outcomes, with 'inadequate' being the lowest mark. See if your child's new secondary school is featured below.
1. Archbishop Blanch C of E High School, Liverpool
Published in March 2020, the Ofsted report for Archbishop Blanch C of E High School reads: “Pupils and students are exceptionally proud to be part of such a close-knit, friendly and welcoming school community. They thoroughly enjoy coming to school and they thrive in all that they do. The pupils and students to whom we spoke said that they feel very safe. They are extremely well cared for." | Google Street View
2. Bank View High School, Liverpool
Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Bank View High School reads: “Leaders check diligently on the quality of teaching. They use a variety of different approaches to ensure that they have very detailed and up-to-date knowledge of the standard of teaching throughout the school. The systems used to monitor teaching ensure that teachers receive support and challenge to improve their practice. The least- experienced teachers continue to require this support." | Bank View High School
3. Lakeside School, Liverpool
Published in December 2019, the Ofsted report for Lakeside School states: “Pupils love coming to Lakeside School. Their attendance is excellent and they are proud to be Lakeside pupils. Pupils said that staff are kind and caring and always make them feel safe. Bullying is very rare. Pupils know that they can talk to staff if they are worried, secure in the knowledge that any concerns will be dealt with immediately." Additional inspections took place in 2022 and 2023. | Google Street View
4. LIPA Sixth Form College, Liverpool
Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for LIPA Sixth Form College reads: “Students benefit significantly from an extensive range of additional activities, including masterclasses with high-profile professional musicians, actors, directors and dancers. They frequently participate in live performances across the city and in national competitions." | Google Street View
