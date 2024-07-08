3 . Lakeside School, Liverpool

Published in December 2019, the Ofsted report for Lakeside School states: “Pupils love coming to Lakeside School. Their attendance is excellent and they are proud to be Lakeside pupils. Pupils said that staff are kind and caring and always make them feel safe. Bullying is very rare. Pupils know that they can talk to staff if they are worried, secure in the knowledge that any concerns will be dealt with immediately." Additional inspections took place in 2022 and 2023. | Google Street View