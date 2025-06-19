Liverpool specialist school wins Silver in Pearson National Teaching Awards

Abbot’s Lea School, Woolton, has been named Silver Award Winner for ‘SEND and Inclusive Practice’ in this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The esteemed award, supported by The Sunday Times, recognises schools that have developed outstanding inclusive practice and created transformational learning opportunities that lead to sustainable, long-term improvement in the lives of SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) students, families, schools, and the wider community.

Chosen from thousands of schools, the school will now be in with the chance of winning the highly desired Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in London and on BBC One’s The One Show later this year.

Abbot’s Lea School delivers high-quality specialist holistic education for students aged three to 19 living with autism and other complex needs. The school follows a personalised, multi-disciplinary approach, supporting students not just academically but socially and emotionally, helping them to thrive and achieve meaningful outcomes.

The award recognises the school’s commitment to delivering personalised learning experiences that meet the diverse needs of its students and support them to achieve their full potential.

Headteacher of Abbot’s Lea School, Mrs Ania Hildrey, commented: “This national award is a celebration of our students, our staff, and our values. At Abbot’s Lea School, we are committed to creating a truly inclusive environment where every student feels safe, understood and empowered to succeed in their own way. Education at Abbot’s Lea School is not just about the excellent curricular content, or innovative pedagogies; it is about creating a place of belonging and shaping of personal and collective identity.

“I am incredibly proud of our team, from teachers and class-based support staff, through our multi-disciplinary team of safeguarding and therapeutic specialists, to our phenomenal business support team – we all share one vision: to be the centre of excellence in autism education, research and professional development, in order to create the best specialist education in the world for our wonderful students!”

In addition to the school’s Silver Award, three members of staff from the support team were also individually recognised. Higher level teaching assistant (HLTA) Clare Edwards received a Bronze Award for ‘Teaching Assistant of the Year’, while her colleagues and fellow HLTAs, Donal McGrath and Demi Lea, were also named national finalists in the same category.

Their recognition reflects the essential role that support staff play in delivering inclusive education and highlights the strength and depth of expertise within the school’s wider team.

This exciting announcement marks National Thank a Teacher Day [Wednesday, 18 June] and the Pearson National Teaching Awards, which are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established over 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education.

Sir Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and president of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “The dedication and impact of those involved in educating young people is truly remarkable. Their influence extends well beyond the classroom, offering encouragement, inspiration, and unwavering support that can shape lives for years to come. That’s why National Thank a Teacher Day is an important opportunity to pause and celebrate all that they do.

"I’m also delighted to be able to congratulate this year’s Silver Award winners. Your passion and commitment to shaping the next generation is extraordinary. Thank you for the difference you make every single day."

Sharon Hague, CEO of Pearson UK, commented: “Every day, educators across the UK go above and beyond to inspire, support, and shape the future generation. Today, we proudly recognise those making an extraordinary impact. Our Silver Award winners represent the very best of the profession, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their dedication and achievements. Congratulations to all of this year’s Silver winners!”

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, added: "On Thank a Teacher Day, I want to celebrate the remarkable professionals who are the backbone of our education system. Brilliant teachers make the single biggest difference to a child’s education.

"I've experienced firsthand how a great teacher can make all the difference. Teachers don't just deliver lessons – they transform lives, inspire curiosity, and build the confidence our children need to succeed. For this incredible commitment to our nation's future, we owe our teachers our deepest gratitude."