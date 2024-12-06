The UK’s top primary and secondary schools been revealed in the new edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025, with one Liverpool comprehensive named School of the Year.

The guide is widely recognised as the definitive ranking of the UK’s top primary and secondary state and independent schools, and includes a fully searchable national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.

As well as an assessment of academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same region or nationally, and crowns regional and national award winners.

King David High School, Liverpool. | Google

So, which schools around Liverpool fared the best in the latest rankings? King David School, located in Wavertree, was crowned Comprehensive School of the Year in the North West, coming in at number 127 in the national list.

Over on the Wirral, Birkenhead School - a private, academically-selective school in Oxton - was named Independent Secondary School of the Year in the North West, placing 81st nationally.

The Liverpool Blue Coat School - a grammar school based in Wavertree - came in at number four in the North West, with an overall national rank of 37. And, Formby High School featured amongst the top ten comprehensives in the region, at number six, with a national rank of 274.

