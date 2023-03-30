Some schools have far more pupils than they should.

Liverpool has dozens of full or overcrowded primary and secondary schools, new figures show.

The Education Policy Institute said areas with schools operating close to or over capacity see teaching staff facing additional demand.

Department for Education figures show 49 schools were at or over capacity in Liverpool in the 2021-22 academic year. Of them, 44 were primary schools and five were secondary schools.

Across England, 17% of primary schools were full or over capacity while 23% of secondary schools, including sixth forms, were at or above capacity last year.

Jon Andrews, Education Policy Institute head of analysis, said the proportion of schools operating at over capacity is likely to fall in the coming years but warned that schools being over capacity places additional demands on teachers.

Governent response: A Department for Education spokesperson said it has created almost 1.2 million school places since 2010 and added many more are “in the pipeline”. They said: “The vast majority of schools listed as overcapacity are either at or just over recorded capacity, and we work closely with local authorities to make sure they offer a school place to every child in country.”

1 . Childwall Valley Primary School Childwall Valley Primary School had 168 school places available and 204 pupils. This means the school was over-capacity by 21.4%. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Booker Avenue Infant School Booker Avenue Infant School had 270 school places available and 327 pupils. This means the school was over-capacity by 21.1%. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Knotty Ash Primary School Knotty Ash Primary School had 191 school places available and 226 pupils. This means the school was over-capacity by 18.3%. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Florence Melly Community Primary School Florence Melly Community Primary School had 352 school places available and 415 pupils. This means the school was over-capacity by 17.9%. Photo: Google Street View