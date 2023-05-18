Osted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale. At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Grades given are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
We have compiled a list of primary and secondary schools in Wirral which have received new ratings this year (up to May 2023).
*Please note special and independent schools are not included in our list.
1. St George’s Primary School - Good
Published in May 2023, the Ofsted report for St George’s Primary School states: “All staff have high expectations for pupils’ learning and behaviour. This includes those pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils rise to these expectations. As a result, pupils behave well during lessons and at breaktimes. There is very little low-level disruption. This means that pupils can get on with their learning without distraction. Pupils achieve well." Photo: Google Street View
2. West Kirby Primary School - Good
Published in May 2023, the Ofsted report for West Kirby Primary School reads: “The West Kirby Primary School values shine throughout the life of the school. Pupils are welcoming, kind, polite and successful. They develop warm and caring relationships with staff. These strong relationships begin in the early years, where staff successfully support children to settle into school routines. Pupils said that there is always a trusted adult who they can speak to if they have any worries or concerns. This helps pupils to feel safe in school." Photo: Google Street View
3. Co-op Academy Portland - Requires Improvement
Published in May 2023, the Ofsted report for Co-op Academy Portland states: “Pupils are happy in school, and they get on well together. They value the warm welcome they receive from caring staff each morning. Pupils are polite and friendly. They understand that leaders and teachers expect them to behave well. Pupils feel safe in school. They know that staff are ready to listen and support them if they have any worries or concerns. Leaders deal with bullying effectively. Pupils feel valued because staff take time to get to know them well." Photo: Google Street View
4. Ladymount Catholic Primary School - Good
Published in April 2023, the Ofsted report for Ladymount Catholic Primary School reads: “Pupils are happy at this school. Pupils are safe and they value the relationships that they have with their teachers who, pupils stated, make learning fun. Pupils rarely fall out and leaders take sufficient action to deal with any bullying concerns when they arise. Pupils spoke highly about the variety of clubs, which range from fencing to chess. In particular, the choir club is much valued and well-attended. Pupils in the choir perform regularly across the region, including the nearby cathedral, and win awards for their singing.” Please note, the report states: “There has been no change to this school’s overall judgement of good as a result of this ungraded (section 8) inspection. However, the evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might not be as high if a graded (section 5) inspection were carried out now. The next inspection will therefore be a graded inspection." Photo: Google Street View