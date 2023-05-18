4 . Ladymount Catholic Primary School - Good

Published in April 2023, the Ofsted report for Ladymount Catholic Primary School reads: “Pupils are happy at this school. Pupils are safe and they value the relationships that they have with their teachers who, pupils stated, make learning fun. Pupils rarely fall out and leaders take sufficient action to deal with any bullying concerns when they arise. Pupils spoke highly about the variety of clubs, which range from fencing to chess. In particular, the choir club is much valued and well-attended. Pupils in the choir perform regularly across the region, including the nearby cathedral, and win awards for their singing.” Please note, the report states: “There has been no change to this school’s overall judgement of good as a result of this ungraded (section 8) inspection. However, the evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might not be as high if a graded (section 5) inspection were carried out now. The next inspection will therefore be a graded inspection." Photo: Google Street View