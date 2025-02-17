Merseyside's 18 best-performing state secondary schools, sixth forms and colleges for A Level results

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Feb 2025, 15:00 BST

Explore the 18 best-performing state secondary schools, sixth forms, and colleges in Merseyside for top A Level results.

The government last week released the latest official performance data for sixth form schools and colleges across the country. With this in mind, we have created a league table of the best-performing secondary schools and colleges in Merseyside based on the new results. The latest performance figures refer to the 2023-2024 school year.

They have been ranked by their A Level performance point scores, a unique measurement derived from students’ A Level results that gives them a score out of 60. The overall ‘average grades’ their students achieved across their A Level entries have also been included.

Here were the 18 best-performing sixth forms and colleges in Merseyside, including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton and St Helens. Data was not available for Knowsley.

In the 2023/24 academic year, the University of Liverpool Mathematics School had an A Level point score of 47.66 - giving it an average grade of A-.

1. University of Liverpool Mathematics School

In the 2023/24 academic year, the University of Liverpool Mathematics School had an A Level point score of 47.66 - giving it an average grade of A-. | University of Liverpool Maths School/Supplied

In the 2023/24 academic year, Birkenhead School had an A Level point score of 46.67 - giving it an average grade of A-.

2. Birkenhead School, Wirral

In the 2023/24 academic year, Birkenhead School had an A Level point score of 46.67 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google

In the 2023/24 academic year, the Blue Coat School had an A Level point score of 45.19 - giving it an average grade of A-.

3. The Blue Coat School, Wavertree

In the 2023/24 academic year, the Blue Coat School had an A Level point score of 45.19 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google

In the 2023/24 academic year, Wirral Grammar School for Girls had an A Level point score of 40.48 - giving it an average grade of B.

4. Wirral Grammar School for Girls, Wirral

In the 2023/24 academic year, Wirral Grammar School for Girls had an A Level point score of 40.48 - giving it an average grade of B. | Google

