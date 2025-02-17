The government last week released the latest official performance data for sixth form schools and colleges across the country. With this in mind, we have created a league table of the best-performing secondary schools and colleges in Merseyside based on the new results. The latest performance figures refer to the 2023-2024 school year.

They have been ranked by their A Level performance point scores, a unique measurement derived from students’ A Level results that gives them a score out of 60. The overall ‘average grades’ their students achieved across their A Level entries have also been included.

Here were the 18 best-performing sixth forms and colleges in Merseyside, including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton and St Helens. Data was not available for Knowsley.

1 . University of Liverpool Mathematics School In the 2023/24 academic year, the University of Liverpool Mathematics School had an A Level point score of 47.66 - giving it an average grade of A-. | University of Liverpool Maths School/Supplied

2 . Birkenhead School, Wirral In the 2023/24 academic year, Birkenhead School had an A Level point score of 46.67 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google

3 . The Blue Coat School, Wavertree In the 2023/24 academic year, the Blue Coat School had an A Level point score of 45.19 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google

4 . Wirral Grammar School for Girls, Wirral In the 2023/24 academic year, Wirral Grammar School for Girls had an A Level point score of 40.48 - giving it an average grade of B. | Google