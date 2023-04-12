National Offer Day 2023 will see parents in Liverpool find out whether their children have been accepted into their preferred primary schools.

National Offer Day is nearly here. A time when parents in Liverpool will find out which primary schools have offered their children a place for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Applications for places opened in September and parents have been anxiously awaiting a final decision ever since. Hoping that a place at their preferred school, whether that be because of its quality of education or location, is secured.

Sadly for some Liverpudlian families, applications for primary school places can be rejected, which may leave them worrying about what to do next. But there’s no need for panic stations just yet.

Here is everything you need to know about National Offer Day 2023 for primary schools in Liverpool. This includes when it is and how to appeal a decision.

When is National Offer Day 2023 - date primary school places are sent out

Parents are set to find out which primary schools have offered their children a place for September 2023 on National Offer Day 2023. This is on Monday, April 17.

The decision will be sent by Liverpool City Council, or the other local authorities that make up Liverpool City Region, either by letter or email. Some councils allow parents to view their results through the admissions portal or system, while the exact time the offers are released varies - contact your local council for further details.

Can I appeal a decision and how?

If your child has not been allocated a place at their preferred primary school in Liverpool, or you are for whatever reason unhappy with the selection of schools offered to your child, you have the right to officially appeal the decision. To achieve this, you should issue the appeal to the schools admissions board at Liverpool City Council.

If your child does not receive an offer from any of your preferred primary schools listed in the application, the Liverpool Local Authority (LLA) will work towards finding a place at an alternative school which closely matches the preferred schools included in your application.

Liverpool primary school places will be offered on National Offer Day 2023 - Credit: Adobe

Liverpool Local Authority (LLA) already has an agreement with Liverpool schools, the Liverpool Schools’ Admission Forum, Diocese, Archdiocese and neighbouring local authorities to use a co-ordinated admission arrangements and equal preference scheme to allocate places in Liverpool primary schools.

You have 20 days from when you receive the offer to issue an appeal. Note that if you are appealing multiple different decisions, you must appeal each rejection separately.

You will then receive notice of an appeals hearing, in which you must be given a notice of at least 10 school days. You will put your case forward to an independent panel within 40 days of the deadline for making an appeal, which in Liverpool is May 18.

How to contact the schools admission team

When appealing a decision, it must be issued through the Liverpool City Council website .

On the school admissions page, you will be able to submit a notice of appeal form , but the council advise those intending to send an appeal to first read the admissions appeals guide which includes details on: