These local schools in Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral have impressed Ofsted during inspections.

National Offer Day is here. A time when parents across Merseyside find out which primary schools have offered their children a place for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Applications for places opened in September and parents have been anxiously awaiting a final decision ever since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the past few weeks, LiverpoolWorld has outlined which of Merseyside’s schools were hardest to get into – but which are the highest rated according to Ofsted ?

Below are all the primary schools in Merseyside currently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors. We have broken them down by borough in the links below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool primary school places will be offered on National Offer Day 2023 - Credit: Adobe

Most overcrowded primary schools

Not all children will get the school they put down as the first choice and this could be because that particular institution is oversubscribed or overcapacity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Figures from the Department for Education show that in 2021-22 there were around 100 primary schools in Merseyside which had more pupils on roll than the number of places available.

The Education Policy Institute said areas with schools operating close to or over capacity see teaching staff facing additional demands. Across England, 17% of primary schools were full or over capacity while 23% of secondary schools, including sixth forms, were at or above capacity last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can I appeal a decision and how?

The decision on which school your child is set to attend will be sent by your local council, either by letter or email. Some councils allow parents to view their results through the admissions portal or system.

If your child has not been allocated a place at their preferred primary school, or you are for whatever reason unhappy with the selection of schools offered to your child, you have the right to officially appeal the decision. To achieve this, you should issue the appeal to the schools admissions board at your local authority.

If your child does not receive an offer from any of your preferred primary schools listed in the application, the council will work towards finding a place at an alternative school which closely matches the preferred schools included in your application.

Advertisement