3 . Bleak Hill Primary School, St Helens

Published in November 2017, the Ofsted report for Bleak Hill Primary School reads: “The carefully planned and ambitious curriculum is strong. Teachers provide an extensive range of experiences that enable pupils to broaden their understanding in a wide range of contexts. For example, the work pupils produced during the recent art week was of a very high quality. Through the very-well-planned curriculum, leaders have ensured that pupils know how to stay safe, including when out in the community and when online.” Photo: Google