Primary school offer day is just around the corner - which schools are the best in your area?
On Monday April 17, parents across the country will find out which primary school has offered their child a place to start their education journey, in September. But which schools have the best Ofsted ratings?
Osted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale. At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
We have compiled a list of Knowsley and St Helens primary schools to receive the highest rankings*, up to April 2023. Did your child’s school make the list?
*Please note special schools are not included.
1. St Mary and St Thomas’ C of E Primary School, St Helens
Published in March 2019, the Ofsted report for St Mary and St Thomas’ C of E Primary School reads: “Staff share leaders’ enthusiasm, ambition and unwavering commitment to pupils and their families. Pupils thrive in a culture where the school motto of ‘Achieve, Believe and Shine’ weaves through every aspect of the school. Governors share leaders’ high expectations and aspirations for pupils. They are extremely knowledgeable and use their skills effectively to hold leaders to account.” Photo: Google
2. Knowsley Lane Primary School, Knowsley
Published in February 2019, the Ofsted report for Knowsley Lane Primary School states: “The absolute commitment, clear vision and relentless efforts of the senior leaders, local advisory body and academy trustees have made Knowsley Lane Primary a flourishing and highly successful school." Photo: Google
3. Bleak Hill Primary School, St Helens
Published in November 2017, the Ofsted report for Bleak Hill Primary School reads: “The carefully planned and ambitious curriculum is strong. Teachers provide an extensive range of experiences that enable pupils to broaden their understanding in a wide range of contexts. For example, the work pupils produced during the recent art week was of a very high quality. Through the very-well-planned curriculum, leaders have ensured that pupils know how to stay safe, including when out in the community and when online.” Photo: Google
4. Grange Valley Primary School, St Helens
Published in January 2017, the Ofsted report for Grange Valley Primary School states: “The aspirational and ambitious leadership of the headteacher has taken this school from strength to strength. The headteacher has built good capacity to continue to improve the school by developing strong senior and middle leaders.” Photo: Google