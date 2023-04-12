Register
Ofsted 2023: All the primary schools in Wirral rated ‘outstanding’ by inspectors

Primary school offer day is under a week away - which schools are the best in your area?

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:06 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST

Next week (April 17), parents across the country will find out which primary school has offered their child a place to start their education journey, in September. But which schools have the best Ofsted ratings?

Osted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale. At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.

- Ofsted 2023: Sefton primary and secondary schools rated ‘requires improvement’

- Ofsted 2023: All the Merseyside schools to receive Ofsted ratings this year - including Liverpool and Wirral

- Liverpool primary schools rated ‘outstanding’

Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

We have compiled a list of Wirral primary schools to receive the highest rankings*, up to April 2023. Did your child’s school make the list?

*Please note special schools are not included.

Published in November 2021, the Ofsted report for Irby Primary School reads: “Pupils are proud of their school and enjoy attending. The positive relationships between staff and pupils make Irby Primary School a happy and calm place to learn. Pupils feel safe and are safe. Adults take the time to listen to pupils and help them if they have any worries or concerns.”

Published in November 2021, the Ofsted report for Irby Primary School reads: “Pupils are proud of their school and enjoy attending. The positive relationships between staff and pupils make Irby Primary School a happy and calm place to learn. Pupils feel safe and are safe. Adults take the time to listen to pupils and help them if they have any worries or concerns.” Photo: Google Street View

Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Mersey Park Primary School reads: “High-quality, innovative teaching actively engages pupils in their learning. As a result, pupils make outstanding progress from their starting points in all curriculum areas."

Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Mersey Park Primary School reads: “High-quality, innovative teaching actively engages pupils in their learning. As a result, pupils make outstanding progress from their starting points in all curriculum areas." Photo: Google Street View

Published in April 2016, the Ofsted report for St Andrew’s C of E Aided Primary School states: “Outcomes for pupils are outstanding. The very high standards that pupils reach in reading, writing and mathematics by the time they leave the school have been sustained for the past several years."

Published in April 2016, the Ofsted report for St Andrew’s C of E Aided Primary School states: “Outcomes for pupils are outstanding. The very high standards that pupils reach in reading, writing and mathematics by the time they leave the school have been sustained for the past several years." Photo: Google Street View

Published in January 2013, the Ofsted report for West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School reads: “All pupils achieve extremely well and reach standards that are well above average in English and mathematics. The rates of progress pupils make are more rapid than at the time of the previous inspection."

Published in January 2013, the Ofsted report for West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School reads: “All pupils achieve extremely well and reach standards that are well above average in English and mathematics. The rates of progress pupils make are more rapid than at the time of the previous inspection." Photo: Google Street View

