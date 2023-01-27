2 . Four Oaks Primary School

Four Oaks Primary School was rated ‘requires improvement’ in its latest report in February 2022. The Ofsted report reads: “Leaders want pupils to achieve well. They have improved the curriculum to enable this to happen. As a result, pupils in Years 1 and 2 achieve better than they did in the past. However, due to the previous poor-quality curriculum, some pupils in key stage 2 have considerable gaps in their learning. This means that they do not achieve as well as they should.”