Ofsted 2023: Liverpool primary and secondary schools rated ‘requires improvement’ in latest Ofsted reports

These local institutions received one of the lowest Ofsted rankings.

By Emma Dukes
5 minutes ago

While one school in South Liverpool is celebrating its first ever ‘good’ Ofsted rating, after consistently being ranked as ‘requires improvement’, there are a number of others that are yet to follow suit.

The Academy of St Nicholas, on Horrocks Avenue, was rated as ‘good’ in all four key judgement areas, which include: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

But, which schools in the region don’t quite hit the mark according to inspectors?

The Liverpool schools listed below are deemed to ‘require improvement’ by Ofsted.

1. Notre Dame Catholic College

Notre Dame Catholic College was rated ‘requirement improvement’ in its latest report in May 2022. The Ofsted report states: “Leaders are highly ambitious for all pupils. In recent years, leaders have quickly improved the school. Pupils recognise that the quality of education they receive is better than in the past. However, further curriculum development is needed in some subjects in key stage 4 and in the sixth form. Consequently, in some subjects, pupils and students do not achieve as well as they should.”

2. Four Oaks Primary School

Four Oaks Primary School was rated ‘requires improvement’ in its latest report in February 2022. The Ofsted report reads: “Leaders want pupils to achieve well. They have improved the curriculum to enable this to happen. As a result, pupils in Years 1 and 2 achieve better than they did in the past. However, due to the previous poor-quality curriculum, some pupils in key stage 2 have considerable gaps in their learning. This means that they do not achieve as well as they should.”

3. Blackmoor Park Infants' School

Blackmoor Park Infants’ School was rated ‘requires improvement’ in its latest report in December 2021. The Ofsted report states: “Pupils enjoy and achieve well in mathematics and reading. This is because leaders have high expectations for pupils’ learning in these subjects. However, pupils do not learn well in every subject. This is because not all the curriculum, planned activities and assessments of pupils, including in early years, are good enough.”

4. St Margaret’s Church of England Academy

St Margaret’s Church of England Academy was rated ‘requirement improvement’ in its latest report in November 2021. The Ofsted report states: “Leaders have raised their expectations of what pupils can and should achieve at St Margaret’s. Despite recent improvements to the curriculum, inspectors found that pupils experience an uneven quality of education between different subjects, including in the sixth form. Consequently, not all pupils achieve as well as they should.”

