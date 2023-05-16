Four ratings are available.
Osted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale. At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Grades given are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
We have compiled a list of schools in Liverpool which have received new ratings this year (up to May 2023).
*Please note special/independent schools are not included in our list.
1. Our Lady and St Swithin’s Catholic Primary School - Good
Published in May 2023, the Ofsted report for Our Lady and St Swithin's Catholic Primary School states: "Pupils are happy and safe at this school. Leaders have given much thought to creating a positive and welcoming school environment for pupils. For example, pupils walk through calming multi-sensory corridors where relaxing music is played and incense dispensers give off soothing smells. Pupils have endless things to do at breaktimes and lunchtimes. These activities are well organised and help pupils to build positive relationships with each other. Pupils also have their weekly 'well-being Wednesday' activities to promote positive exercise habits and develop their understanding of mental well-being."
2. St Charles’ Catholic Primary School - Good
Published in May 2023, the Ofsted report for St Charles' Catholic Primary School reads: "Pupils are happy and safe at school. They are considerate of the feelings and welfare of others. Pupils are cared for well by staff. Pupils appreciate the warm welcome that they receive from staff at the start of the school day. Most pupils behave well. Where there are minor fallings-out, staff quickly sort them out. Pupils know that they can speak to a trusted adult if they have any worries. If there is any bullying, leaders and staff deal with it quickly and effectively."
3. Booker Avenue Junior School - Good
Published in March 2023, the Ofsted report for Booker Avenue Junior School reads: "Leaders are ambitious for all pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils rise to leaders' expectations of them. They sustain high levels of focus and behave well in lessons. Pupils are keen to discuss their wellconsidered ideas. Pupils listen with respect to the suggestions of others. This helps pupils to deepen their own and their classmates' learning. Pupils, including pupils with SEND, achieve well."
4. Our Lady and St Philomena’s Catholic Primary School - Good
Published in March 2023, the Ofsted report for Our Lady and St Philomena's Catholic Primary School states: "Pupils feel happy and safe at the school. They know that any challenges that they may experience in the world outside do not shape their lives in the school. Classrooms are calm yet 'buzzing' with eager pupils learning, while music can be heard playing gently in the background. Pupils cooperate well together in learning activities and in their play. They eat healthy snacks and meals, including at the popular breakfast club, and are ready for their lessons."