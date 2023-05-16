2 . St Charles’ Catholic Primary School - Good

Published in May 2023, the Ofsted report for St Charles’ Catholic Primary School reads: “Pupils are happy and safe at school. They are considerate of the feelings and welfare of others. Pupils are cared for well by staff. Pupils appreciate the warm welcome that they receive from staff at the start of the school day. Most pupils behave well. Where there are minor fallings-out, staff quickly sort them out. Pupils know that they can speak to a trusted adult if they have any worries. If there is any bullying, leaders and staff deal with it quickly and effectively." Photo: Google