1 . Woodchurch Road Primary School

Woodchurch Road Primary School was rated ‘requires improvement’ in April 2022. The Ofsted report reads: “Pupils are well cared for at Woodchurch Road Primary. Staff want the best for their pupils. Pupils enjoy school and work hard. They said that you can achieve what you want as long as you work hard. Despite this, pupils do not achieve as well as they should. This is because they do not routinely benefit from a well-designed or purposeful curriculum. Pupils feel safe in school. They told inspectors that staff are always there to listen. Pupils get along well together. They understand the importance of respecting everyone, regardless of background. Pupils are confident that staff will deal with any incidents of bullying. They respond well to staff’s expectations and behave well."