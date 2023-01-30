These local institutions received one of the lowest Ofsted rankings.
Wirral has a range of excellent primary and secondary schools, which have received ‘outstanding’ Ofsted reports. However, some schools in the region aren’t doing quite as well.
The Wirral schools listed below are deemed to ‘require improvement’ by Ofsted.
1. Woodchurch Road Primary School
Woodchurch Road Primary School was rated ‘requires improvement’ in April 2022. The Ofsted report reads: “Pupils are well cared for at Woodchurch Road Primary. Staff want the best for their pupils. Pupils enjoy school and work hard. They said that you can achieve what you want as long as you work hard. Despite this, pupils do not achieve as well as they should. This is because they do not routinely benefit from a well-designed or purposeful curriculum. Pupils feel safe in school. They told inspectors that staff are always there to listen. Pupils get along well together. They understand the importance of respecting everyone, regardless of background. Pupils are confident that staff will deal with any incidents of bullying. They respond well to staff’s expectations and behave well."
2. Millfields Church of England (Controlled) Primary School
Millfields Church of England (Controlled) Primary School was rated ‘requires improvement’ in November 2021. The Ofsted report reads: "Most pupils feel safe and move around the school in an orderly manner. They are polite and well mannered. Pupils understand that there is always someone in school to support them if they have any worries or concerns. They told inspectors that adults deal with bullying effectively and it soon stops. However, at times, behaviour in class can be disruptive. In addition, there are some pupils who do not attend school on a regular basis."
3. Overchurch Junior School
Overchurch Junior School was rated ‘requires improvement’ in October 2021. The Ofsted report states: “Pupils’ courteous and considerate behaviour makes the school a welcoming and safe place to be. They follow the school rules without fuss or complaint. Pupils are comfortable and relaxed in each other’s company. They show respect to everyone they meet. Pupils view the differences between people as something to celebrate, not as a reason to be unkind."
4. The Mosslands School
The Mosslands School was rated ‘requires improvement’ in October 2021. The Ofsted report reads: “Pupils told inspectors that they feel safe. Relationships between pupils and teachers are typically positive. Pupils know that there is someone they can speak with if they are worried about something. Staff are quick to deal with bullying if it does occur. Teachers have raised their expectations of how pupils behave during lessons. Consequently, most pupils behave well in lessons. They listen carefully to teachers’ instructions. Students in the sixth form are positive role models. However, some pupils show boisterous and disrespectful behaviours during social times. This is often left unchallenged."