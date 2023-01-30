Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ofsted 2023: Wirral primary and secondary schools rated ‘requires improvement’ in latest Ofsted reports

These local institutions received one of the lowest Ofsted rankings.

By Emma Dukes
3 minutes ago

Wirral has a range of excellent primary and secondary schools, which have received ‘outstanding’ Ofsted reports. However, some schools in the region aren’t doing quite as well.

- Ofsted 2023: Sefton primary and secondary schools rated ‘requires improvement’

- Teacher strikes 2023: When the strikes are, which Merseyside schools will close

- Liverpool school celebrates transformation as it receives ‘good’ rating

Which schools in the region don’t quite hit the mark according to inspectors?

The Wirral schools listed below are deemed to ‘require improvement’ by Ofsted.

1. Woodchurch Road Primary School

Woodchurch Road Primary School was rated ‘requires improvement’ in April 2022. The Ofsted report reads: “Pupils are well cared for at Woodchurch Road Primary. Staff want the best for their pupils. Pupils enjoy school and work hard. They said that you can achieve what you want as long as you work hard. Despite this, pupils do not achieve as well as they should. This is because they do not routinely benefit from a well-designed or purposeful curriculum. Pupils feel safe in school. They told inspectors that staff are always there to listen. Pupils get along well together. They understand the importance of respecting everyone, regardless of background. Pupils are confident that staff will deal with any incidents of bullying. They respond well to staff’s expectations and behave well."

Photo Sales

2. Millfields Church of England (Controlled) Primary School

Millfields Church of England (Controlled) Primary School was rated ‘requires improvement’ in November 2021. The Ofsted report reads: "Most pupils feel safe and move around the school in an orderly manner. They are polite and well mannered. Pupils understand that there is always someone in school to support them if they have any worries or concerns. They told inspectors that adults deal with bullying effectively and it soon stops. However, at times, behaviour in class can be disruptive. In addition, there are some pupils who do not attend school on a regular basis."

Photo Sales

3. Overchurch Junior School

Overchurch Junior School was rated ‘requires improvement’ in October 2021. The Ofsted report states: “Pupils’ courteous and considerate behaviour makes the school a welcoming and safe place to be. They follow the school rules without fuss or complaint. Pupils are comfortable and relaxed in each other’s company. They show respect to everyone they meet. Pupils view the differences between people as something to celebrate, not as a reason to be unkind."

Photo Sales

4. The Mosslands School

The Mosslands School was rated ‘requires improvement’ in October 2021. The Ofsted report reads: “Pupils told inspectors that they feel safe. Relationships between pupils and teachers are typically positive. Pupils know that there is someone they can speak with if they are worried about something. Staff are quick to deal with bullying if it does occur. Teachers have raised their expectations of how pupils behave during lessons. Consequently, most pupils behave well in lessons. They listen carefully to teachers’ instructions. Students in the sixth form are positive role models. However, some pupils show boisterous and disrespectful behaviours during social times. This is often left unchallenged."

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
OfstedSchoolsInspectors