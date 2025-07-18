A Merseyside primary school has been officially recognised for its ‘outstanding’ performance and a place where ‘kindness is lived out in every aspect of school life’.

This assessment was delivered by a lead Ofsted official after completing an inspection of Malvern Primary School in Huyton who said it is ‘one of the happiest schools’ they have ever visited.

Malvern’s headteacher Tony James said everyone is delighted with the school’s achievement: “I’ve always been really clear with the community and with our governors and our staff and our families that Ofsted doesn’t define us.

Malvern Primary School, Huyton

“It’s not what we live for. It’s not what we bleed for. Whilst it’s lovely to get that recognition and it’s lovely for the community and for the status of school, what drives us is our commitment to doing the very best for the families and wider community.”

For Malvern’s staff, one of the most pleasing aspects to the report was the levels of happiness of both teachers and pupils, Mr James added: “The most powerful thing for me was when the lead inspector spoke about the tangible sense of happiness there is throughout school.

“She said that Malvern was one of the happiest schools she’s ever been to. Now that for me, was job done. We now want to be known as the happiest school in the entire country.

“It’s every little thing that you do, every little decision, every choice that you make, the culture that you establish, the expectations that you have, the value that you place on your children and your families. And all of those little bits culminate and come together, sort of almost like a cake recipe.”

The Ofsted report said: “This is a school where pupils flourish. The school’s value of ‘kindness’ is lived out in every aspect of school life.

“Pupils enter school full of smiles and eager for the learning that each new day brings. They benefit from close relationships with staff, who know them and their families well. Pupils feel safe and happy here.

“Pupils enjoy their learning and strive to meet the exceptionally high standards that the school has set for their achievement. As a result, pupils achieve remarkably well. Behaviour in and around school is impeccable.

“Pupils are considerate of adults and each other. From the minute they come into Nursery, they are taught to be kind. Routines are well established, and this makes school a calm and purposeful place.

“The school provides a vast array of opportunities that extend pupils’ wider development. These opportunities are available to all pupils. From darts to archery, there is something for everyone.

“Sports feature highly in this offer and pupils are proud to represent the school in a myriad of sporting events. All are encouraged to become leaders in one of the many roles available to them.

“Pupils said that the school gives them the confidence to see that they could achieve above and beyond their own expectations.”

Malvern is led by Mr James and his sister Natalie McGorian who is the school’s deputy head, she said: “Both of us were born and raised in Knowsley and went to school here so we’re both very proud of where we come from and we want this new generation of pupils to feel exactly the same.

“I think it gives you an acute awareness of what what will be really valuable to children who are growing up in the same area you grew up in. We dispute any notions that children have a fixed ability.

“We have a culture of really high expectation because these children have so much potential and we want to help them fulfil that.”

That sense of pride is evident throughout the Ofsted report and something on which staff place enormous value, Mr James added: “If you walk around here and ask the children what they think of this school – and we do quite often – they say ‘we’re the best in the world.

“It’s great to see they have that confidence and belief in themselves. I say to anybody who visits the school that our best asset is our children.

“I think our families are really proud to be part of Malvern. We always wanted to put the school at the centre and be at the heart of the community. When you can have that alignment, that’s when you something special happens.”

Responding to the report on publication, Cllr David Lonergan, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said “This is a fantastic report and one which everyone at the school should be incredibly proud of.

“It is very clear that pupils enjoy coming to school to learn and prosper and that all school staff – Leaders, Teaching staff and Governors – play an integral role in helping pupils to thrive. Well done to you all.”

However, Mr James wanted to stress one final point: “This is the first time Malvern has ever been judged as outstanding, but you won’t see banners outside. We don’t sell ourselves as an outstanding school.

“We sell ourselves as doing our very best that we can for the community. And if you know, someone wants to come along and say that without standing That’s brilliant.”