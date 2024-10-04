Ofsted upgrades Liverpool school from 'requires improvement' to 'outstanding'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A specialist school in Liverpool has been rated ‘outstanding’ by inspectors after previously being told improvements were needed.

Abbot’s Lea School in Woolton, which delivers specialist holistic education for students aged three to 19 living with autism and other complex needs, received the top Ofsted rating for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, early years provision, sixth-form provision and good in leadership and management.

Previously rated as ‘requires improvement’, inspectors visited the school on July 10 and 11, 2024, and commended its ‘ambitious and highly effective curriculum’ and continually improving rates of attendance.

The report, published in September, noted: “The school has high expectations for each pupil’s academic learning and personal development. Pupils are eager to meet these expectations. All pupils at the school have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The school works tirelessly to ensure that any barriers to learning are overcome. This enables pupils to achieve exceptionally well. Pupils are highly motivated and enthusiastic learners.”

Abbot’s Lea School, Woolton. | Google Street View

The school’s leadership and management was the only key category to not be rated as ‘outstanding’, receiving a ‘good’ judgement. Ofsted said: “A minority of staff have concerns regarding changes that are being implemented in the school.

“While this does not impact the exemplary education that pupils receive, on occasion it impacts the relationship between leaders and staff. The school should ensure that it further improves relationships between staff and leaders so that the school’s vision for ongoing improvement is understood and enacted by all staff.”

Headteacher of Abbot’s Lea School, Ania Hildrey, said: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire school community when I say that we are absolutely delighted with the results of our recent Ofsted inspection. It is not only a reflection of the incredible dedication and hard work of our entire staff but also a celebration of the progress and achievements of our students and the trust placed in our school by their families.

“This result is particularly pleasing considering our previous inspection in 2021, the outcome of which required the school to improve its overall effectiveness, and specifically its leadership and management, with a focus on improving communication and staff relations. This journey has not always been easy and so it is wonderful to have our progress recognised by the inspectors.”