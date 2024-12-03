State-funded schools in England no longer receive Ofsted’s single headline grades, also known as single word judgements, after the measure was scrapped in September. But, they are still given ratings for five key categories, which are as follows: The quality of education, Behaviour and attitudes, Personal development, Leadership and management and Early years provision.
Below are all of the primary and secondary schools in Liverpool to receive Ofsted reports in October and November 2024, how they fared and what Ofsted had to say about them. See if your local school is on the list.
1. Dixons Broadgreen Academy, Liverpool
Dixons Broadgreen Academy was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 20. It was rated 'good' in all key categories other than quality of education, which was rated as 'requires improvement'. The report states: "This school has transformed for the better since it joined the trust. Leaders have worked
tirelessly to improve the quality of education that the school provides." | Google Street View
2. Royal School for the Blind, Liverpool
Royal School for the Blind was inspected by Ofsted in September 2024, with the official report published on November 20. It was rated 'good' in all key categories. The report states: "The residential special school provides effective services that meet the requirements for good." | Google Street View
3. Northcote Primary School, Liverpool
Northcote Primary School was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 15. The school was previously rated as 'good' and has retained this rating. The report states: "Northcote Primary School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection." | Google Street View
4. Holly Lodge Girls' College, Liverpool
Holly Lodge Girls' College was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 11. It was rated 'good' in all key categories. The report states: "Pupils at Holly Lodge are friendly and welcoming. They respond to the school’s high
expectations and learn to make positive choices in their conduct." | Google Street View