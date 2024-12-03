Liverpool primary and secondary schools receive new Ofsted ratings - latest reports

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 14:50 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 14:52 BST

Discover how Liverpool's primary and secondary schools fared in the latest Ofsted reports for October and November 2024. Check if your school made the list.

Seven Liverpool schools have been given new Ofsted ratings after being recently visited by inspectors.

State-funded schools in England no longer receive Ofsted’s single headline grades, also known as single word judgements, after the measure was scrapped in September. But, they are still given ratings for five key categories, which are as follows: The quality of education, Behaviour and attitudes, Personal development, Leadership and management and Early years provision.

Below are all of the primary and secondary schools in Liverpool to receive Ofsted reports in October and November 2024, how they fared and what Ofsted had to say about them. See if your local school is on the list.

Dixons Broadgreen Academy was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 20. It was rated 'good' in all key categories other than quality of education, which was rated as 'requires improvement'. The report states: "This school has transformed for the better since it joined the trust. Leaders have worked tirelessly to improve the quality of education that the school provides."

1. Dixons Broadgreen Academy, Liverpool

Dixons Broadgreen Academy was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 20. It was rated 'good' in all key categories other than quality of education, which was rated as 'requires improvement'. The report states: "This school has transformed for the better since it joined the trust. Leaders have worked tirelessly to improve the quality of education that the school provides." | Google Street View

Royal School for the Blind was inspected by Ofsted in September 2024, with the official report published on November 20. It was rated 'good' in all key categories. The report states: "The residential special school provides effective services that meet the requirements for good."

2. Royal School for the Blind, Liverpool

Royal School for the Blind was inspected by Ofsted in September 2024, with the official report published on November 20. It was rated 'good' in all key categories. The report states: "The residential special school provides effective services that meet the requirements for good." | Google Street View

Northcote Primary School was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 15. The school was previously rated as 'good' and has retained this rating. The report states: "Northcote Primary School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection."

3. Northcote Primary School, Liverpool

Northcote Primary School was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 15. The school was previously rated as 'good' and has retained this rating. The report states: "Northcote Primary School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection." | Google Street View

Holly Lodge Girls' College was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 11. It was rated 'good' in all key categories. The report states: "Pupils at Holly Lodge are friendly and welcoming. They respond to the school’s high expectations and learn to make positive choices in their conduct."

4. Holly Lodge Girls' College, Liverpool

Holly Lodge Girls' College was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 11. It was rated 'good' in all key categories. The report states: "Pupils at Holly Lodge are friendly and welcoming. They respond to the school’s high expectations and learn to make positive choices in their conduct." | Google Street View

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsOfstedEngland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice