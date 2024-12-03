1 . Dixons Broadgreen Academy, Liverpool

Dixons Broadgreen Academy was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 20. It was rated 'good' in all key categories other than quality of education, which was rated as 'requires improvement'. The report states: "This school has transformed for the better since it joined the trust. Leaders have worked tirelessly to improve the quality of education that the school provides." | Google Street View