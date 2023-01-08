4. St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School - Good

Published in December 2021, the Ofsted report for St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School states: “Leaders ensure that pupils are safe in school. Pupils know that they can approach any member of staff if they have any worries. Pupils told the inspector that name-calling or bullying is very rare. If it does occur, staff deal with it straight away. Pupils understand the high expectations that staff have of them. Pupils work hard and behave well. They are motivated by a system of rewards that can lead to tea and scones with the headteacher."