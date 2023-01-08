Schools in areas such as Huyton, Kirkby and Prescot received praise from Ofsted.
With the deadline for applications for the next school year fast approaching (Janaury 15) we have compiled a list of the Knowsley primary schools hat have received the highest Ofsted rankings, of ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’, up to January 2023.
Ofsted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale.
At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
Please note, special schools and schools with academy status are not included.
1. Evelyn Community Primary School - Good
Published in July 2022, the Ofsted report for Evelyn Community Primary School states: “Pupils are safe and happy. They told the inspector that these are the things that they value most about their school. Pupils were adamant that bullying ‘is not allowed’. They said that staff are successful in helping them to resolve any problems that they might have, including when bullying happens."
2. Westvale Primary School - Good
Published in January 2022, the Ofsted report for Westvale Primary School reads: “Pupils receive a warm welcome each day from the staff at Westvale Primary School. Pupils said that the school is special because everyone knows each other. They know that the staff care about them. This helps pupils to feel safe. Pupils are confident that if they reported any concerns, including any worries about bullying, staff would help them. Most parents and carers echo the views of their children."
3. Eastcroft Park School - Good
Published in December 2021, the Ofsted report for Eastcroft Park School states: “Pupils enjoy coming to this welcoming and caring school. Their comments included: ‘It feels like a family.’ Staff model the school motto of ‘never settle for less than your best’, and pupils strive to achieve this. Parents and carers appreciate the care and support that staff provide for their children. A typical comment from parents was: ‘The staff at the school are always ready to help with questions.’"
4. St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School - Good
Published in December 2021, the Ofsted report for St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School states: “Leaders ensure that pupils are safe in school. Pupils know that they can approach any member of staff if they have any worries. Pupils told the inspector that name-calling or bullying is very rare. If it does occur, staff deal with it straight away. Pupils understand the high expectations that staff have of them. Pupils work hard and behave well. They are motivated by a system of rewards that can lead to tea and scones with the headteacher."