These local schools in Crosby, Southport, Formby, Ainsdale, Bootle and beyond have impressed Ofsted during inspections.
Sefton is a popular area for families and has a number of brilliant primary schools.
With the deadline for applications for the next school year fast approaching (Janaury 15) we have compiled a list of those that have received the highest Ofsted rankings, of ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’, up to January 2023.
Ofsted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale.
At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
Please note, special schools and schools with academy status are not included.
1. St Mary’s Catholic Primary School - Good
Published in November 2022, the Ofsted report for St Mary’s Catholic Primary School reads: “Pupils enjoy belonging to this small and friendly community. They are happy in school. They know that staff care about them. Pupils get on well together. They said that staff deal with any rare incidents of bullying quickly and well. Pupils feel safe."
2. St Philip’s Church of England Controlled Primary School - Good
Published in September 2022, the Ofsted report for St Philip’s Church of England Controlled Primary School reads: “Leaders have created a supportive environment where pupils are eager to learn. Teachers have high expectations of what pupils can and should achieve. This includes children in the early years. Pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), learn well in most subjects."
3. Waterloo Primary School - Good
Published in April 2022, the Ofsted report for Waterloo Primary School reads: “Waterloo is a friendly and welcoming school. Pupils told the inspector that they would make friends with anyone new to the school. They feel happy and safe because they are well supported by adults. Staff know their pupils well. Pupils are confident and resilient learners. They achieve well in the school."
4. Forefield Junior School - Good
Published in September 2021, the Ofsted report for Forefield Junior School states: “Pupils take an active part in raising money for charity. This includes supporting local charities close to their hearts. They enjoy taking on responsibilities. The reading champions take their role very seriously. They encourage all pupils to love reading as much as they do."