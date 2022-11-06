Parents want their children to go to the best primary schools and these 14 have impressed Ofsted during inspections.

The deadline for parents to apply for their children’s place at primary school is approaching. Households have until January 31, 2023, to lodge their ‘preferred three’ with Liverpool City Council.

Over the past few weeks, LiverpoolWorld has outlined which of the city’s schools were hardest to get into – but which are the highest rated according to Ofsted?

Below are the 14 Liverpool primary schools currently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted to help you make the most best choice.

However, some of Liverpool’s outstanding schools have not been visited by the education watchdog in as many as 10 years.

Whitefield Primary School Whitefield Primary School, on Boundary Lane, was rated Outstanding in its latest report in December 2017. The Ofsted report said: 'Pupils' conduct around the school is impeccable. Pupils greet trusted adults confidently, and are very polite and articulate in conversation.' https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/2745873

Windsor Community Primary School Windsor Community Primary School, in Toxteth, was rated Outstanding in its latest report in March 2014. The Ofsted report said: 'High-quality teaching ensures that all pupils learn extremely well. Tasks are built around the interests of the pupils and this makes learning relevant to their lives.' https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/2353741

St Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School St Vincent de Paul, in Pitt Street, was rated Outstanding in its latest report in June 2013. The Ofsted report said: 'This is a very inclusive school where pupils are extremely well cared for through the school's excellent pastoral care systems. Bullying is rare and pupils feel very safe.' https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/2230537

St Silas Church of England Primary School St Silas, in Toxteth, was rated Outstanding in its latest report in January 2018. The Ofsted report said: 'Leaders have created a culture where 'each and every child' can flourish academically and socially in a warm and caring environment.' https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/2748853