The deadline for parents to apply for their children’s place at primary school is approaching. Households have until January 15, 2023, to lodge their ‘preferred three’ with Wirral Council.
Below are the eight Wirral primary schools currently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted to help you make the most best choice.
However, some of Wirral’s outstanding schools have not been visited by the education watchdog for over 10 years.
1. St John's Catholic Infant School
St John’s Catholic Infant School, Bebington, was rated Outstanding in its latest report in February 2008. The Ofsted report said: ‘St John’s Catholic Infant School provides an outstanding quality of care and education for its pupils. Inspired by the headteacher, the leadership team have successfully developed the curriculum and quality of teaching and learning to outstanding levels.’ https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/880669
2. Higher Bebington Junior School
Higher Bebington Junior School, Bebington, was was rated Outstanding in its latest report in July 2008. The Ofsted report said: ‘Standards are very high and pupils achieve their potential because of the school’s exemplary support for their personal development and high quality teaching which promotes very good learning.’ https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/880597
3. Dawpool CE Primary School
Dawpool CE Primary School, in Thurstaston, was rated Outstanding in its latest report in September 2008. The Ofsted report said: ‘Pupils’ outstanding personal development supports their excellent achievement. Pupils of all ages work well together which helps their progress in lessons. Excellent behaviour means that no time is wasted.’ https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/880665
4. Our Lady and St Edward’s Catholic Primary School
Our Lady and St Edward’s Catholic Primary School, Birkenhead, was rated Outstanding in its latest report in June 2010. The Ofsted report said: ‘The school’s work has some outstanding features. These include pupils’ positive attitudes to learning and their exemplary behaviour.’ https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/949141