These primary and secondary schools have the highest rejection rate.

Hundreds of children missed out on a place at their preferred school in Wirral this year, official figures reveal.

Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the North West, 7.1% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 15% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 5,521 primary and 12,808 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

How competitive is it to get into your local school?

Here we reveal in reverse order which Wirral schools are the hardest to get into.

1. Liscard Primary School Liscard Primary School had 109 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 89 of these were offered places. This means 20 applicants or 18.3% did not get a place.

2. Brookdale Primary School Brookdale Primary School had 34 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 27 of these were offered places. This means 7 applicants or 20.6% did not get a place.

3. Hilbre High School Hilbre High School had 192 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 151 of these were offered places. This means 41 applicants or 21.4% did not get a place.

4. Pensby High School Pensby High School had 217 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 169 of these were offered places. This means 48 applicants or 25% did not get a place.