Oversubscribed schools: the 7 Wirral schools that are the hardest to get into
These primary and secondary schools have the highest rejection rate.
Hundreds of children missed out on a place at their preferred school in Wirral this year, official figures reveal.
Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.
In the North West, 7.1% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 15% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 5,521 primary and 12,808 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.
How competitive is it to get into your local school?
Here we reveal in reverse order which Wirral schools are the hardest to get into.