Parents rate Liverpool nursery among top nurseries in the North West

Parents have rated Bluebells Nursery in Liverpool as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 1,761 early years settings in the North West of England.

The top twenty nurseries in the North West have received an award from the nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Bluebells Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the North West! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting."

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

daynurseries.co.uk lists all registered nurseries in the UK. It is a resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

Leanne Wilcott, manager at Bluebells Nursery said: "We are so pleased to receive an award for being in the top 20 nurseries in the North West. We are a small family run setting based in Liverpool. Our local community Netherley has supported us over the years and we will always be grateful for their continued support. Our team of highly qualified, dedicated and passionate staff have created an exciting, safe, learning environment for all children and we are so proud of them all."

Amanda Hopkins added: “Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”