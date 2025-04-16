Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rainford High recently held a ‘Meet the Professionals’ event, providing 300 Year 8 students with an invaluable opportunity to engage with real working professionals from a variety of industries.

Throughout the event, students had meaningful conversations with professionals, gaining insights into different career paths, workplace experiences, and future opportunities. They were able to ask questions and explore various career journeys, helping them broaden their understanding of the world of work.

The event was made possible through Rainford High’s strong partnership with Elevate EBP – the education business partnership for the Liverpool City Region – which leveraged its extensive network of employers to ensure students had access to a diverse range of industry professionals, including the Civil Service, Royal Air Force, St Helens Borough Council, West Lancashire College and Cats Protection.

The initiative was carefully aligned with the Gatsby Benchmarks (BM2, BM4, and BM5), reinforcing the school’s commitment to providing high-quality career education and guidance for students.

Rainford High students ‘Meet the Professionals’

One student, James Westhead, said: “Meeting the professionals was really inspiring. It helped me learn about different careers and gave me ideas about what I might want to do in the future. It was great to ask questions and hear real-life experiences from people working in different jobs.”

Principal of Rainford High, Mr Ian Young, commented: “At Rainford High, we are committed to providing our students with meaningful opportunities to explore their future career paths. The ‘Meet the Professionals’ event is a fantastic way for our students to engage with industry experts, ask questions, and gain valuable insights into the world of work.

“We are incredibly grateful to Elevate EBP and the professionals who took the time to support and inspire our young people today.”