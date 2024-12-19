Rainhill High School, St Helens, celebrates the Christmas values of kindness, hope and respect with St Ann’s Church

Year 7 students from Rainhill High School visited St Ann’s Church yesterday to celebrate the spirit of Christmas, focusing on kindness, generosity, and sharing festive joy in the community.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special event featured a heartwarming mix of music, reflection, and thoughtful discussion, with eight enthusiastic student volunteers leading the singing at the front of the church.

The Christmas carols were accompanied by messages of love and hope, reminding everyone in attendance of the deeper values of the season. Four students also took part in a special moment by lighting candles on the Advent wreath, symbolising the key Christmas themes of hope, peace, joy, and love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the service, the children also enjoyed watching a modern-day retelling on the Christmas story, which helped bring the timeless messages of compassion and hope to life in a relatable and engaging way.

Eight volunteers led the singing

The event was held in the historic St Ann’s Church, and was coordinated by Mr Barry, Head of Year 7, and local vicar Reverend Dr Alan Conant. The Reverend spoke about sustainability, highlighting how small, mindful actions can help protect the planet for future generations – an idea deeply aligned with the Christmas spirit of caring and giving.

Rainhill Principal Josie Thorogood added to this with an inspiring message about the true meaning of wealth. “Wealth is about how you live your life, not the possessions you have. It’s about how you treat and look after other people,” she said, asking: “Whether it’s an act of kindness, a charitable deed or a kind word, what can you do, as children, to make others feel ‘wealthy’ this Christmas?”

Rainhill High School is deeply committed to nurturing strong relationships with the local community, and the school has long-standing ties with St Ann’s Church. Many Year 7 students already attend the church’s youth group, Tea & Toast, on Friday evenings, and this visit strengthened those ties, reflecting the school’s commitment to inclusivity and ensuring all students feel connected to their wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josie Thorogood, Rainhill High School Principal, said: “The Year 7s were a credit to Rainhill High School, demonstrating such enthusiasm and respect.

Principal Josie Thorogood sharing her Christmas message

“It’s important to us that our students are seen out in the community, connecting with local people and making a positive contribution. Visits like this one show how important it is to nurture those relationships and demonstrate the values of kindness and respect that we hold dear as a school.”