Rainhill Sixth Form celebrates impressive student achievements on A-Level and Applied General results day

It was another joyous day at Rainhill Sixth Form as its students and families celebrated impressive A-level and Applied General results.

At A-level, 98% of students gained a pass grade or higher in all their subjects with strong progress in Biology, Chemistry, English Language, English Literature, French, Law, Politics, Psychology, Spanish, and Art Textiles. In Applied General qualifications, students achieved 100% high grades (a Merit or better) in Applied Science, Dance, Sport & Physical Activity, and Sports & Exercise Science.

This year’s results build on last year’s success, where Rainhill Sixth was recognised as the best school provider in St Helens for A-level progress. This continued improvement with a huge increase of A*s above national at 10.6%, and Distinctions reflects the school’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence. Achievement at Rainhill has continued to improve year on year, thanks to its talented and committed team of staff, small class sizes, tailored individual support, and its enriched ‘super-curriculum’, designed to help students gain a deeper understanding of their chosen subject areas.The following students were given special mentions by Rainhill Sixth Form for outstanding academic performance:

Tillie (A*, A*, A*, A) studying Law at the University of Leeds.

Luca (A*, A*, A*, A) taking a gap year then applying to University of Oxford.

Madison (A, A, A) studying English Literature at Pembroke College, University of Oxford.

Grace (Distinction, Distinction, B) has secured an apprenticeship with Stadler Rail UK.

Jake (A*, A, A) studying Mathematics and Physics at the University of Warwick.

Megan (Distinction*, Distinction* , B) studying Primary Education with QTS at Liverpool John Moores University

Luca collects his A-Level results

Tillie was delighted with her results and said, “I cannot thank my teachers enough for all their help. I literally would not have been able to do it with out their support. I am really proud of myself and that all my hard work has paid off.”

Mrs Dale, parent of Luca, could not have been more praiseworthy of the Sixth Form commenting that both her boys had continued into Sixth Form and secured fabulous A-level results and could not recommend it more. Luca will be taking a year out before applying to the University of Oxford.

Headteacher Josie Thorogood said: “We are immensely proud of all our students today, they have done exceptionally well, and we couldn’t be more delighted.

“Rainhill Sixth Form has a strong record of achievement for both A-level and Applied courses, largely due to our smaller class sizes and nurturing environment, which enable us to tailor our wide curriculum and extracurricular activities to suit the needs of our students. Our experienced and devoted staff provide exceptional academic and pastoral support, preparing students well for their further studies and future careers. This environment fosters positive relationships and a lifelong love of learning where all students can flourish.

Tillie collects her A-Level results

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our entire school community – our staff, parents and carers for their continuing support. I’m sure they will all join me in congratulating our Class of 2025 and wishing them the very best for the future.”

For more information about Rainhill High School, please visit https://rainhillhighschool.org.uk/