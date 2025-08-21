Sandymoor Ormiston Academy students delight in standout GCSE results

Celebrations for Sandymoor Ormiston Academy students after receiving a fantastic set of GCSE results this morning. After much hard work studying and preparing, students at Sandymoor Ormiston Academy, which is part of Ormiston Academies Trust, are collecting their excellent GCSE results, demonstrating their dedication and tenacity during their time at school.

Overall, the academy achieved highly in all subjects including art, in which 50% of students achieved the highest grades of 8 and 9 and Spanish, where 50% of students achieved a grade 7 or higher. The number of students achieving a pass in English and mathematics, as well as strong passes in the humanities, saw significant increases on previous years, representing one of the strongest years in attainment for the academy.

Alongside the academy's success, there were also standout individual achievements:

Nicklas Hill who successfully achieved a 9 in in combined science, geography and Spanish, and an 8 in computer science and mathematics

Robert Taylor who achieved a 9 in biology and chemistry and an 8 in computer science, physics, English language and mathematics

Daisy Wareing who secured a grade 9 in English literature and art, and an 8 in combined science, English language and geography

Alfie Nichol, who received a 9 in mathematics, chemistry and physics and an 8 in English literature, history and further maths

Niyara Hussain who achieved an 8 in history, mathematics and biology

Emelia Cousins who was awarded a 9 in mathematics and an 8 in Spanish and biology

Niyara collecting results

At Sandymoor Ormiston Academy, all students are encouraged to thrive academically and socially through a rigorous academic curriculum and wide range of extracurricular and personal development opportunities. As part of Ormiston, the academy is dedicated to providing the highest quality education and ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, gains the skills and opportunities they need to thrive.

Linsey Hand, Principal at Sandymoor Ormiston Academy, said: “We are all delighted with the fantastic results of our students who have worked very hard and achieved extremely well. Our whole community, staff, parents and governors are very proud of the students’ exceptional accomplishments. We look forward to seeing the great things they go on to do next - Every Dream is Within Reach for these amazing young individuals.”

For more information about Sandymoor Ormiston Academy, please visit sandymooroa.co.uk/