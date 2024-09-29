The deadline for secondary school applications is fast approaching and parents across Liverpool - and the rest of the country - will be trying to decide which school to place as their child’s first choice.

Families have until October 31 to submit their secondary school applications for the September 2025 school year, and, in Liverpool, they will be able to apply for up to five institutions, choosing one as their first preference.

Official Department for Education (DFE) data shows 5,352 children applied for a place at a secondary school in Liverpool for the 2024-25 academic year. Of them, 3,719 (69.4%) were admitted to their first choice, 95.5% received a place from at least one school in their top five choices.

Nationally, 82.9% of secondary school applicants received an offer from their first choice for 2024-25 – up from 82.6% the year before – while 96% secured a place at any of their favoured schools, up from 95.56% the year prior.

While some schools across can still be difficult to get into, with many children failing to secure a place, others have high acceptance rates and are a good choice for those wanting some security when applying. Here are the secondary schools in Liverpool which were easiest to get into, based on DfE figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

1 . Holly Lodge Girls' College, West Derby, Liverpool At Holly Lodge Girls' College, 100% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 111 out of 111 pupils had the school as their first choice and got in. | Google Street View

2 . Dixons Fazakerley Academy, Fazakerley, Liverpool At Dixons Fazakerley Academy, 100% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 57 out of 57 pupils had the school as their first choice and got in. | Google Street View

3 . The Academy of St Nicholas, Garston, Liverpool At The Academy of St Nicholas, 100% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 61 out of 61 pupils had the school as their first choice and got in. | Google Street View

4 . Alsop High School, Anfield, Liverpool At Alsop High School, 100% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 125 out of 125 pupils had the school as their first choice and got in. | Google Street View