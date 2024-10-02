Families have until October 31 to submit their secondary school applications for the September 2025 school year, and, in Wirral, they will be able to apply for up to five institutions, submitted in order of preference.

Official Department for Education (DfE) data shows 3,540 children applied for a place at a secondary school in Wirral for the 2024-25 academic year. Of them, 3,225 (91.1%) were admitted to their first choice, 98.3% received a place from at least one school in their top five choices.

Nationally, 82.9% of secondary school applicants received an offer from their first choice for 2024-25 – up from 82.6% the year before – while 96% secured a place at any of their favoured schools, up from 95.56% the year prior.

But, some schools can still be difficult to get into, with large numbers of applicants and limited spaces available. Here are all 20 of the secondary schools in Wirral, ranked by how easy they are to get into (from least to most difficult) based on DfE figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place. Please note, some of the schools listed require an entrance or 11+ exam.

1 . St John Plessington Catholic College, Bebington, Wirral At St John Plessington Catholic College, 100% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 186 out of 186 pupils had the school as their first choice and got in. | Google

2 . St Mary's Catholic College, Wallasey, Wirral At St Mary’s Catholic College, 100% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 171 out of 171 pupils had the school as their first choice and got in. | Google Street View

3 . South Wirral High School, Eastham, Wirral At South Wirral High School, 100% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 170 out of 170 pupils had the school as their first choice and got in. | Google

4 . The Oldershaw School, Wallasey, Wirral At The Oldershaw School, 100% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 158 out of 158 pupils had the school as their first choice and got in. | Google Street View