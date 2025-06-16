Schools receive awards for STEM achievements at Edge Hill University

An awards and exhibition event was held on June 11 in Ormskirk, which showcased and celebrated local school pupils across Lancashire for their engineering ideas submitted to the Primary Engineer annual UK STEM competition.

These pupils had taken part in a national competition, run by educational not-for-profit Primary Engineer, where they answered the question “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”.

Pupils interview an engineer, learn how to think like an Engineer and are tasked with identifying a problem in the world around them and coming up with a creative solution to that problem.

Entries were then graded by local industry professionals before going to a regional judging panel were they picked two winners and two highly commended for each year group.

All the winners and highly commended pupils with their families

The highly commended and winning pupils were awarded trophies and framed certificates of their ideas, with 46 pupils from schools in the area being celebrated.

Congratulations to all the pupils, including Year 3 pupil Lorelei from St Andrews CofE Primary School, whose idea “Temp T Shirt” stood out for the judges and won the special ‘Judges Award’.

Every year University and Industry Partners of Primary Engineer select an idea to turn into a working Prototype from the previous year’s winning designs. The Bacteria Robot prototype was unveiled at the ceremony, brought to life by Edge Hill University, based on the idea of Oscar, from Blackburn the Redeemer CofE.

“If you were an Engineer, what would you do” is an annual, national competition free to enter for all 3-19 school pupils. Entries are open now for 2025-2026 and schools can register now at www.leadersaward.com

Primary Engineer Public Exhibitions and Award Ceremonies continue all over the UK through to July, with thousands of pupils engineering ideas being displayed for all to see. Find out more: https://leadersaward.com/exhibitions-and-events/